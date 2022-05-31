Low-Mileage 2005 BMW F 650 GS Dakar Is Eager to Scratch Your Off-Roading Itch

As long as you’re not expecting anything too fancy, this nimble warrior won’t disappoint.
If you're in need of a bike that can rip through trails on the weekends and take you to the office when Monday comes about, then you really can’t go wrong with a BMW F 650 GS. This article’s photo gallery presents a Dakar variant belonging to the 2005 model year, and the next person to take it for a spin could be you!
Motorrad’s dual-sport warrior flaunts AltRider crash bars and an aftermarket luggage rack, along with a premium MotoBatt battery that’s been installed under current ownership. In terms of mileage, the F 650’s digital odometer shows less than 3,900 miles (6,300 km), which might explain how this motorcycle manages to look so damn pristine. Now, let’s see what it packs under the hood, shall we?
The Bavarian is powered by a liquid-cooled 652cc single-cylinder mill featuring twin-spark ignition, four valves and dual overhead cams. In the orbit of 6,500 rpm, the fuel-injected thumper gains the ability to deliver 50 ponies at the crankshaft. When the tachometer reads 5,000 spins per minute, you’ll be experiencing a peak torque output of 44 pound-feet (60 Nm).
To channel this force to the ground, BMW’s spartan uses a five-speed transmission and an O-ring drive chain. Since the F 650 GS Dakar weighs a mere 423 pounds (192 kg) with fluids, it can transform the engine’s power into speeds of up to 105 mph (169 kph). Braking is accomplished via switchable ABS, Brembo calipers and drilled rotors measuring 300 mm (11.8 inches) up north and 240 mm (9.4 inches) down south.
As far as suspension goes, you’ll find 41 mm (1.6 inches) telescopic forks and an adjustable remote-reservoir monoshock. The Beemer awaits your bids at no reserve on Bring a Trailer, where it can be found until the early afternoon of June 2. If you plan on making it your own, then be prepared to spend about 5,500 bucks in order to surpass the highest bid.
