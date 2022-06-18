Low-Mileage 1999 Ducati 996 Is What Collectors Would Refer to as An Absolute Treasure

Nothing in this world is perfect, but the sublime 996 you’re looking at here does come fairly close.
Below its Massimo Tamburini-designed fairings, the 1999 Ducati 996 encases a fuel-injected Desmoquattro L-twin with eight valves, dual overhead cams, and a healthy compression ratio of 11.5:1. Accompanied by a six-speed transmission and a dry clutch, this liquid-cooled 996cc brute is capable of supplying 112 fierce stallions at 8,500 rpm.
When the bike’s tachometer reads 8,000 revs per minute, its desmodromic power source can unleash 69 pound-feet (93 Nm) of twist at the crank. If one were to call the entirety of this force into action, Ducati’s iconic crotch rocket would go from zero to 60 mph (0-96 kph) in 3.1 seconds and then top out at 160 mph (257 kph).
Great power summons the need for a sturdy chassis, so the 996 comes equipped with inverted 43 mm (1.7 inches) Showa forks and a fully-adjustable shock absorber. At the front, braking is achieved by means of 320 mm (12.6 inches) floating discs and four-piston Brembo calipers.
Down south, there’s a two-piston caliper pinching on a single rotor that measures 220 mm (8.7 inches) in diameter. The Duc has a fuel capacity of 4.5 gallons (17 liters), and it will tip the scales at 437 pounds (198 kg) when its gas tank is devoid of any fossil soup.
With just over 2,900 miles (4,700 km) on the counter, the exemplar presented in this article’s photo gallery is an absolute charm! It was recently treated to a rear brake master cylinder rebuild, as well as a new battery from Motobatt and fresh fluids all-round. Moreover, the OEM clutch slave cylinder was replaced with a higher-spec Yoyodyne alternative.
This ‘99 MY 996 is now up for grabs on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, but we’re yet to see a bid that’s substantial enough to meet the reserve price. The highest offer made as of this time is registered at 6,100 freedom bucks, and you may feel free to submit yours until Friday, June 24.
