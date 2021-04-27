Low-Mileage 1968 Chevrolet Impala Is a High-Class Time Capsule

4 One-Owner 1970 Chevrolet Impala Spends Years in Storage, Has Just 26,000 Miles

The late 1960s were all about big engines and flashy colors. Muscle cars were still on the rise, and American carmakers were stuffing high-power mills in just about everything they could. The full-size Chevy Impala was one of them. But while many fourth-gen Impalas left the factory in bright paint jobs and with big-block V8s under the hood, some retained their classy appearance and gained more fuel-efficient small-block units. 11 photos



The fourth-generation Impala was introduced in 1964 and remained in production until 1970. It went through several design updates, and I think 1968 was its best year as far as styling goes. This is a two-door Sport Coupe model, but Chevrolet also produced convertibles, four-door sedans, and even station wagons. The Impala SS with up to 425 horsepower topped the range. This black-painted 1968 model is one of those Impalas that stands out as an elegant classic in a sea of high-power monsters. Black cars aren't very high on my list, but this Impala wears it quite well. Like a perfectly tailored tuxedo. And the really impressive bit here is that the car is all-original, including the paint. one-owner car stored in the garage most of the time, this Impala shows only 31,284 miles on the odometer. The low-mileage status extends beyond the exterior and the odo to include an almost perfectly preserved interior. Aside from a small crack on the steering wheel, everything looks spotless, an extremely rare feat on a 53-year old car.The engine bay doesn't look as clean, but it houses a matching-numbers 5.0-liter V8. Rated at 155 horsepower from the factory, it's not the most powerful mill that Chevy offered in the Impala back in the day, but this Turbo Fire unit is potent enough for highway cruising. The V8 mates to a two-speed Powerglide automatic, one of five gearboxes that Chevy fitted on the fourth-generation Impala.This black-on-black beauty is for sale as we speak. You can find it on Craiglist and make it yours for $33,000. It's not the cheapest classic Impala out there, but it's not overly expensive either. One-owner, low-mileage Impala for the era can cost a lot more than that, especially if they're fitted with larger engines.The fourth-generation Impala was introduced in 1964 and remained in production until 1970. It went through several design updates, and I think 1968 was its best year as far as styling goes. This is a two-door Sport Coupe model, but Chevrolet also produced convertibles, four-door sedans, and even station wagons. The Impala SS with up to 425 horsepower topped the range.

