Low-Mileage 1962 Chevrolet Corvette Is a Barn Find Wonder Sitting for Decades

Barn finds typically represent the second chance a gem that many believed to be gone eventually gets, and this 1962 Chevrolet Corvette is here to prove you this.
The car has been sitting for decades, and it’s all because it has never parted ways with the first family that owned it.
eBay seller arminhott87 says the car has recently been pulled from the barn where it’s been sleeping for a very long time, as it ended up parked for decades after the original owner passed away. The widow, however, didn’t want to sell the Vette, and this is how it ended up spending such a long time in the same place.
Currently located in Miami, this 1962 Corvette comes in a totally impressive condition, especially given the long time it spent in storage.
The body still looks in good condition, and according to the seller, the frame is as solid as it could be. Of course, it still requires a full restoration, but on the other hand, it looks to be a very solid restoration candidate for anyone who wants a classic car that could eventually be worth a small fortune.
Unfortunately, no information is being provided on the engine, and while we do know that the numbers match, it’s probably safe to assume the powerplant no longer starts.
The 1962 Corvette was available with 327 (5.3-liter) engines and power ratings between 250 horsepower (on the base model) and 360 horsepower on the fuel-injected models.
The mileage is surprising as well, as the odometer indicates just 27,000 miles (about 43,500 km), and all of them are original.
Given the current shape of this Corvette, it’s really not a shock that the auction has already received 60 bids. The top offer is $45,000, and since the car is selling at no reserve, the highest bidder can then drive the Corvette home.
eBay seller arminhott87 says the car has recently been pulled from the barn where it’s been sleeping for a very long time, as it ended up parked for decades after the original owner passed away. The widow, however, didn’t want to sell the Vette, and this is how it ended up spending such a long time in the same place.
Currently located in Miami, this 1962 Corvette comes in a totally impressive condition, especially given the long time it spent in storage.
The body still looks in good condition, and according to the seller, the frame is as solid as it could be. Of course, it still requires a full restoration, but on the other hand, it looks to be a very solid restoration candidate for anyone who wants a classic car that could eventually be worth a small fortune.
Unfortunately, no information is being provided on the engine, and while we do know that the numbers match, it’s probably safe to assume the powerplant no longer starts.
The 1962 Corvette was available with 327 (5.3-liter) engines and power ratings between 250 horsepower (on the base model) and 360 horsepower on the fuel-injected models.
The mileage is surprising as well, as the odometer indicates just 27,000 miles (about 43,500 km), and all of them are original.
Given the current shape of this Corvette, it’s really not a shock that the auction has already received 60 bids. The top offer is $45,000, and since the car is selling at no reserve, the highest bidder can then drive the Corvette home.