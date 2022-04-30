Low-Mile 2020 Kawasaki Z H2 Is What Supercharged Madness Looks Like on Two Wheels

It comes with menacing looks, a thoroughly refined chassis and more power than you’ll ever need.
We can probably all agree that Kawasaki’s fiendish Z H2 is, for all intents and purposes, an absolute marvel. It draws power from a supercharged 998cc inline-four leviathan that features liquid cooling, four valves per cylinder head and an electronic fuel injection system with 40 mm (1.6 inches) throttle bodies.
Boasting a compression ratio of 11.2:1, the DOHC mill is good for up to 197 force-fed horses at 11,000 rpm. When the tachometer reads 8,500 revs, a brutal torque output of no less than 101 pound-feet (137 Nm) will be routed over to the H2’s six-speed gearbox, which is paired with a sealed drive chain.
The Japanese monstrosity combines this force with a curb weight 527 pounds (239 kg), and it is therefore able to achieve a top speed of 175 mph (282 kg). With great power comes the need for solid brakes, so Kawasaki’s engineers blessed the titan’s front wheel with dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) semi-floating discs and four-piston Brembo M4.32 calipers.
At the other end, one may find a 250 mm (9.8 inches) brake rotor that’s mated to a single-piston caliper. The bike’s construction employs a trellis skeleton made of high-tensile steel, which stands on Showa SFF-BP forks up north and a gas-charged monoshock down south.
This article’s photo gallery introduces a 2020 MY Z H2 with just over 8k miles (13,000 km) on the odometer, wearing a Vortex rear sprocket, Graves Motorsports exhaust plumbing and a tinted Zero Gravity wind deflector.
If you’ve got a decent bit of cash to spare, then you may want to visit the IMA (Iconic Motorbike Auctions) website soon, because the startling Kawi we’ve just examined is currently up for grabs! The bidding deadline is set for May 6, so there’s still plenty of time for you to try your luck at snatching this supercharged gemstone.
