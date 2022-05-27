Low-Mile 2018 MV Agusta F3 800 RC Looks the Business, Rides on Forged Magnesium Hoops

You’d certainly make a lot of people jealous if you turned up to a bike night on this exquisite head-turner.
The 2018 model-year saw a mere 500 copies of MV Agusta’s F3 800 RC leaving the factory, and this particular specimen flaunts numerous aftermarket items installed under current ownership. Starting with the unsprung sector, we find high-grade Brembo T-Drive front brake rotors and forged magnesium Marchesini wheels with Y-shaped spokes.
Exhaust gases flow through race-spec pipework developed by SC-Project, while the upgraded front brake is now actuated via an RCS master cylinder from Brembo. For improved handling, the owner fitted an Ohlins steering damper in between the F3’s top clamp and fuel tank. One may also spot a CNC Racing shift lever, Rizoma turn signals and a slender R&G tail tidy.
Aside from these mods, the Italian crotch rocket retains its standard configuration, featuring a liquid-cooled 798cc inline-three engine with twelve titanium valves, dual overhead cams and a walloping compression ratio of 13.3:1. This nasty piece of machinery is joined by a wet slipper clutch and a six-speed transmission, which makes use of a quickshifter.
In the orbit of 13,000 eardrum-soothing revs per minute, the mill is perfectly capable of supplying as much as 148 hp at the crankshaft. A peak torque output figure of 65 pound-feet (88 Nm) will be accomplished at around 10,600 spins, and the whole shebang can result in speeds of up to 167 mph (269 kph). The bike’s dry weight is notably low at 381 pounds (173 kg), while its wheelbase measures 54.3 inches (1,380 mm).
As you’re reading this, Agusta’s unforgiving predator is going under the hammer with less than 1,100 miles (1,800 km) on the clock! You may find it listed on Iconic Motorbike Auctions until the early afternoon of May 31, but keep in mind that you’ll need some serious dough to pose a threat to the top bidder, who is offering $14,500 for the time being.
