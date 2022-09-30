Low-Mile 2018 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R SE Is the Proud Bearer of Premium Akrapovic Pipework

It may not offer the same prestige as an upscale Ducati, but it definitely packs some serious punch.
First released for the 2018 model year, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R SE is a machine best described as downright bonkers. It may be a little more civil than its supercharged H2 sibling, but this doesn’t mean that taking it out for a spin won’t be a godlike experience! Kawi’s brute gets motioned forward through the use of a liquid-cooled 998cc inline-four whose compression ratio is rated at 13:1.
The engine comes equipped with quad 47 mm (1.9-inch) throttle bodies, dual overhead cams, and a total of sixteen valves. When the ZX-10R's digital tachometer reaches the 13k-rpm mark, a maximum power output figure of 197 ponies will be accomplished at the crankshaft. On the other hand, the fuel-injected mill can spawn up to 84 pound-feet (114 Nm) of twist lower down the rev range.
Power is sent to the rear wheel by a wet slipper clutch and a six-speed transmission, which features a bi-directional quickshifter for clutchless transitions between gears. Upon touching the pavement, the oomph can lead to an electronically-governed top speed of 186 mph (300 kph). Now, let’s move on to the equipment comprising the Ninja’s running gear.
Suspension is the responsibility of semi-active hardware on both ends – 43 mm (1.7-inch) upside-down forks at the front and a gas-charged piggyback monoshock at the rear. For plentiful stopping power up north, Kawasaki’s rocket ship employs dual 330 mm (13-inch) semi-floating rotors and four-piston radial Brembo calipers. Out back, there’s a 220 mm (8.7-inch) brake disc bitten by a single-piston Nissin caliper, and ABS is of course present all-round.
The 2018 Ninja ZX-10R SE displayed above these paragraphs carries an aftermarket exhaust system from Akrapovic, and it’s looking for a new home with 1,867 miles (3,005 km) on the clock. Feel free to check it out on Iconic Motorbike Auctions but make sure you do so before October 4, as that’s when the bidding process will come to an end.
The engine comes equipped with quad 47 mm (1.9-inch) throttle bodies, dual overhead cams, and a total of sixteen valves. When the ZX-10R's digital tachometer reaches the 13k-rpm mark, a maximum power output figure of 197 ponies will be accomplished at the crankshaft. On the other hand, the fuel-injected mill can spawn up to 84 pound-feet (114 Nm) of twist lower down the rev range.
Power is sent to the rear wheel by a wet slipper clutch and a six-speed transmission, which features a bi-directional quickshifter for clutchless transitions between gears. Upon touching the pavement, the oomph can lead to an electronically-governed top speed of 186 mph (300 kph). Now, let’s move on to the equipment comprising the Ninja’s running gear.
Suspension is the responsibility of semi-active hardware on both ends – 43 mm (1.7-inch) upside-down forks at the front and a gas-charged piggyback monoshock at the rear. For plentiful stopping power up north, Kawasaki’s rocket ship employs dual 330 mm (13-inch) semi-floating rotors and four-piston radial Brembo calipers. Out back, there’s a 220 mm (8.7-inch) brake disc bitten by a single-piston Nissin caliper, and ABS is of course present all-round.
The 2018 Ninja ZX-10R SE displayed above these paragraphs carries an aftermarket exhaust system from Akrapovic, and it’s looking for a new home with 1,867 miles (3,005 km) on the clock. Feel free to check it out on Iconic Motorbike Auctions but make sure you do so before October 4, as that’s when the bidding process will come to an end.