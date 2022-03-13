Low-Mile 2014 Honda CB1100 Prepares to Wave Goodbye to Its Original Owner

Besides the modest mileage, this CB1100 also flaunts several modifications to spice things up a little.
This ultra-tidy Honda CB1100 is a 2014 model with less than 1,500 miles (2,400 km) on the odometer, sporting a tasty selection of aftermarket parts installed under current ownership. For starters, you’ll find a heat-wrapped four-into-one exhaust system from Yoshimura’s range, along with new foot pegs, Tanax mirrors and a premium two-up saddle that looks considerably thicker than the OEM item.
In addition, the bike also received a rear fender eliminator kit, while its stock airbox and side panels have been discarded in favor of carbon fiber substitutes. As for the creature’s technical specifications, its power source is an air- and oil-cooled 1,140cc inline-four mill, which packs dual overhead camshafts, four valves per cylinder and an electronic fuel injection setup with 32 mm (1.3 inches) throttle bodies.
When prompted, the engine can deliver up to 88 ponies at 7,500 rpm and 68 pound-feet (92 Nm) of twist at around 5,000 spins. A six-speed transmission links the CB1100’s mill to its rear wheel by means of an O-ring drive chain, thus transforming the aforementioned power output figures into a top speed of 125 mph (201 kph).
Honda’s fiend is constructed using a tubular steel duplex cradle frame, resting on preload-adjustable 41 mm (1.6 inches) forks and dual shock absorbers. Braking duties are handled by premium Nissin calipers, which bite a pair of 296 mm (11.7 inches) floating discs at the front and a single 256 mm (10.1 inches) rotor at the rear end.
Lastly, the Japanese phenom will tip the scales at 540 pounds (245 kg) when all the vital fluids are added to the equation. Having been owned by a single individual since its debut, the 2014 MY CB1100 we’ve just examined is now preparing to change hands on Bring A Trailer. For the time being, the highest bid is placed at 7,000 bones, and you’ve got until March 15 to submit yours at no reserve.
In addition, the bike also received a rear fender eliminator kit, while its stock airbox and side panels have been discarded in favor of carbon fiber substitutes. As for the creature’s technical specifications, its power source is an air- and oil-cooled 1,140cc inline-four mill, which packs dual overhead camshafts, four valves per cylinder and an electronic fuel injection setup with 32 mm (1.3 inches) throttle bodies.
When prompted, the engine can deliver up to 88 ponies at 7,500 rpm and 68 pound-feet (92 Nm) of twist at around 5,000 spins. A six-speed transmission links the CB1100’s mill to its rear wheel by means of an O-ring drive chain, thus transforming the aforementioned power output figures into a top speed of 125 mph (201 kph).
Honda’s fiend is constructed using a tubular steel duplex cradle frame, resting on preload-adjustable 41 mm (1.6 inches) forks and dual shock absorbers. Braking duties are handled by premium Nissin calipers, which bite a pair of 296 mm (11.7 inches) floating discs at the front and a single 256 mm (10.1 inches) rotor at the rear end.
Lastly, the Japanese phenom will tip the scales at 540 pounds (245 kg) when all the vital fluids are added to the equation. Having been owned by a single individual since its debut, the 2014 MY CB1100 we’ve just examined is now preparing to change hands on Bring A Trailer. For the time being, the highest bid is placed at 7,000 bones, and you’ve got until March 15 to submit yours at no reserve.