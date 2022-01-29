Low-Mile 2006 Ducati 749S Is Trying to Seduce You With Its Testastretta Charm

A 749’s resale value is still fairly moderate, but this won’t be the case for much longer. Make of that what you will.
Having spent a good chunk of its life on display, this 2006 MY Ducati 749S shows just over 1,100 miles (1,800 km) on the odometer. The Italian pearl comes equipped with an aftermarket clutch mechanism that’s been fitted under previous ownership, and its hoops are enveloped in Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II tires with 2021 date codes.
Ducati’s fearsome gladiator is brought to life by a beastly Testastretta L-twin power source, which packs eight desmodromic valves, dual overhead cams, and a Marelli EFI with 54 mm (2.1 inches) throttle bodies. The liquid-cooled 748cc mill can spawn up to 116 stallions at 10,500 rpm and 61 pound-feet (82 Nm) at about 8,500 spins.
In order to reach the Duc’s chain-driven rear wheel, the engine’s unrelenting force travels through a six-speed transmission. This whole shebang lets the 749S devour the quarter-mile in 11.3 searing ticks, while its top speed is rated at a very generous 150 mph (241 kph).
Tipping the scales at 410 pounds (186 kg) dry, Bologna’s phenom sits on TiN-coated 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted forks up north and a fully-adjustable Showa monoshock down south. At the front, ample stopping power is supplied by dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) brake rotor and four-piston Brembo calipers.
On the other end, you’ll find a twin-piston caliper that’s paired with a solo disc measuring 240 mm (9.4 inches) in diameter. The bike’s fuel chamber can hold 4.1 gallons (15.5 liters) of fossil juice when filled to the brim, and its wheelbase is measured at 1,420 mm (55.9 inches).
As you’re reading this, Ducati’s Testastretta-powered titan is waiting to change hands on Iconic Motorbike Auctions. The top bid of $3,100 doesn’t meet the reserve price, so feel free to make an offer if you’re feeling a bit more generous. Should you be looking to get your hands on this well-kept 749S, make sure you act within the next five days, as the bidding deadline is set for February 3.
Ducati’s fearsome gladiator is brought to life by a beastly Testastretta L-twin power source, which packs eight desmodromic valves, dual overhead cams, and a Marelli EFI with 54 mm (2.1 inches) throttle bodies. The liquid-cooled 748cc mill can spawn up to 116 stallions at 10,500 rpm and 61 pound-feet (82 Nm) at about 8,500 spins.
In order to reach the Duc’s chain-driven rear wheel, the engine’s unrelenting force travels through a six-speed transmission. This whole shebang lets the 749S devour the quarter-mile in 11.3 searing ticks, while its top speed is rated at a very generous 150 mph (241 kph).
Tipping the scales at 410 pounds (186 kg) dry, Bologna’s phenom sits on TiN-coated 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted forks up north and a fully-adjustable Showa monoshock down south. At the front, ample stopping power is supplied by dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) brake rotor and four-piston Brembo calipers.
On the other end, you’ll find a twin-piston caliper that’s paired with a solo disc measuring 240 mm (9.4 inches) in diameter. The bike’s fuel chamber can hold 4.1 gallons (15.5 liters) of fossil juice when filled to the brim, and its wheelbase is measured at 1,420 mm (55.9 inches).
As you’re reading this, Ducati’s Testastretta-powered titan is waiting to change hands on Iconic Motorbike Auctions. The top bid of $3,100 doesn’t meet the reserve price, so feel free to make an offer if you’re feeling a bit more generous. Should you be looking to get your hands on this well-kept 749S, make sure you act within the next five days, as the bidding deadline is set for February 3.