Low-Mile 2002 Suzuki GSX-R1000 Reveals Several Aftermarket Surprises at Auction

Regardless of whether you’re looking for a motorcycle with phenomenal straight-line acceleration or great maneuverability around the twisties, you should look no further than the GSX-R.
The bike you’re looking at here is a 2002 variant of Suzuki’s beloved GSX-R1000 lineup, featuring five-spoke magnesium Marchesini hoops, Brembo-developed front brake rotors, and Yoshimura pipework. Up north, this sporty titan wears a set of flush-mounted turn signals and an aftermarket top clamp, on top of which we find a Renthal handlebar sporting fresh grips and bar-end mirrors.
At the opposite pole, the Gixxer comes equipped with new taillights and a Superlite rear sprocket that’s spun by a 520 drive chain. Finally, the creature’s original monoshock has been laid aside to make room for a higher-spec alternative from Ohlins’ catalog. Now that we’ve talked about the most notable adjustments performed on this pristine GSX-R let’s take a minute to examine its fundamentals.
Behind the motorcycle’s bodywork hides a liquid-cooled 988cc four-banger with dual overhead cams and a total of sixteen valves. In the region of 10,800 revs per minute, the fuel-injected mill can deliver as much as 160 hp at the crankshaft, while a beefy torque output of 81 pound-feet (110 Nm) will be achieved lower down the rpm range.
A six-speed transmission is tasked with channeling this force to the GSX-R1000's chain-drive rear wheel, thus enabling it to hit speeds of up to 180 mph (290 kph). With a dry weight of just 375 pounds (170 kg), Suzuki’s icon is perfectly capable of devouring the quarter-mile in 10.6 spine-tingling seconds. As for its fuel capacity, the machine’s gas tank can hold 4.8 gallons (18 liters) of fossil syrup when full.
This untarnished 2002 MY GSX-R is going under the hammer with a little over 10,500 miles (16,900 km) on the odometer, and you may register your bids on Iconic Motorbike Auctions until Friday, March 4. At the moment, the highest bid is placed at a fairly moderate 5,000 bucks, though we don’t expect it to stay this way for much longer.
At the opposite pole, the Gixxer comes equipped with new taillights and a Superlite rear sprocket that’s spun by a 520 drive chain. Finally, the creature’s original monoshock has been laid aside to make room for a higher-spec alternative from Ohlins’ catalog. Now that we’ve talked about the most notable adjustments performed on this pristine GSX-R let’s take a minute to examine its fundamentals.
Behind the motorcycle’s bodywork hides a liquid-cooled 988cc four-banger with dual overhead cams and a total of sixteen valves. In the region of 10,800 revs per minute, the fuel-injected mill can deliver as much as 160 hp at the crankshaft, while a beefy torque output of 81 pound-feet (110 Nm) will be achieved lower down the rpm range.
A six-speed transmission is tasked with channeling this force to the GSX-R1000's chain-drive rear wheel, thus enabling it to hit speeds of up to 180 mph (290 kph). With a dry weight of just 375 pounds (170 kg), Suzuki’s icon is perfectly capable of devouring the quarter-mile in 10.6 spine-tingling seconds. As for its fuel capacity, the machine’s gas tank can hold 4.8 gallons (18 liters) of fossil syrup when full.
This untarnished 2002 MY GSX-R is going under the hammer with a little over 10,500 miles (16,900 km) on the odometer, and you may register your bids on Iconic Motorbike Auctions until Friday, March 4. At the moment, the highest bid is placed at a fairly moderate 5,000 bucks, though we don’t expect it to stay this way for much longer.