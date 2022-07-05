Low-Mile 1997 Yamaha YZF750R Is Like Soothing Ointment for Your Nineties Nostalgia

When you think about iconic Japanese sport bikes from the 1990s, Yamaha’s YZF750R is likely to be one of the specimens that come to mind.
The 1997 Yamaha YZF750R comes to life thanks to a liquid-cooled 749cc inline-four engine with five valves per cylinder head, quad Mikuni BDST38 carbs and a compression ratio of 11.5:1. Featuring a 13k-rpm redline, this DOHC titan can deliver as much as 125 hp when the bike’s tachometer reads 12,000 spins.
At a lower point on the rev range, you’ll be experiencing up to 59 pound-feet (80 Nm) of crankshaft-measured twist. The oomph gets sent to the rear chain-driven alloy wheel via a six-speed gearbox and a wet multi-plate clutch, resulting in a top speed of 162 mph (260 kph).
In order to reach 62 mph (100 kph) when taking off from a dead stop, Yamaha’s samurai will only require 3.3 tarmac-warping seconds. Its anatomy features an aluminum Deltabox frame that’s supported by upside-down 41 mm (1.6 inches) forks at the front and a fully-adjustable shock absorber at the rear end.
For ample stopping power, the YZF750R uses drilled 320 mm (12.6 inches) discs and six-piston calipers up north, along with a single 245 mm (9.6 inches) rotor and a two-piston caliper down south. The creature’s fuel capacity is rated at five gallons (19 liters), and a full tank of gas will have it tipping the scales at 487 pounds (221 kg).
As for the exemplar shown right above these paragraphs, its analog odometer tells us that it has only covered 4,200 miles (6,800 km). Under current ownership, the motorcycle received a modern battery, fresh motor oil and an invigorating carburetor overhaul.
This great-looking YZF is preparing to change hands on Bring a Trailer, so you could make it your own if you act sooner rather than later. The old-school crotch rocket will be waiting for your bids at no reserve until tomorrow (July 6), and a mere four grand would be enough to put you in the lead at the time of this article.
