Low-Mile 1976 Honda CB500T Is Stuffed With a Substantial Dose of Antique Elegance

Here’s a well-preserved CB500T that still looks as charming as it did over four decades ago.
According to its analog odometer, this museum-quality 1976 Honda CB500T has only covered about 5,600 miles (9,000 km) since the day it was released. Back in 2021, the vintage samurai was honored with an array of modern components, such as fresh fuel cap and kick-start shaft seals, a premium battery and grippy Duro tires.
Its gas tank was internally cleaned in order to keep rust and unwanted debris at bay, while the carbs and fuel petcock have been treated to a revitalizing overhaul. Furthermore, the bike’s current owner also had its motor oil and front brake fluid changed for good measure.
Honda’s stunning ‘76 MY CB500T is powered by an air-cooled DOHC parallel-twin engine, with dual constant-velocity Keihin inhalers, two valves per cylinder head and a displacement of 498cc. The mill turns the rear chain-driven hoop via a five-speed transmission, and it is capable of producing up to 42 hp and 22 pound-feet (30 Nm) of torque.
This force can result in a modest, yet respectable top speed of 100 mph (160 kph). Moving on to the chassis specifications, the classic Japanese treasure handles suspension duties by means of telescopic forks up north and dual preload-adjustable shock absorbers at the opposite end.
Stopping power is drawn from a single brake disc at the front and a traditional drum module at six o’clock. When all the vital fluids are added to the equation, the CB500T will tip the scales at 463 pounds (210 kg), and its wheelbase measures 1,410 mm (55.5 inches).
Right, you’ve now been familiarized with this specimen’s fundamental characteristics, so it’s time for us to cut to the chase. The old-school beauty is being auctioned off at no reserve on Bring a Trailer, where you may register your bids until Saturday, April 23. To surpass the top bidder, one would only have to spend around 4,000 bones at the time of this article.
