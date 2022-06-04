Low-Mile 1972 Honda CB350 Makes Up for Lack of Power With Great Looks and Light Anatomy

More on this:

1 BMW Z8 Prices Are Soaring, We Look at the Numbers

2 Somebody Was About To Pay $200,000 on This Westy, Worth Every Penny

3 Well-Kept 2002 Ducati 998 With 10K Miles Is Plotting to Steal Your Heart and Wallet

4 2020 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shows Off Convertible Form With Bespoke Conversion

5 1969 Chevrolet Corvette L88 Packs Replacement Engine, It's Perfect Otherwise