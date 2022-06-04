Low-Mile 1972 Honda CB350 Makes Up for Lack of Power With Great Looks and Light Anatomy

If you don’t mind wrenching on your motorcycle regularly, do consider purchasing an old-school UJM for the experience.
We spend a lot of time talking about Honda’s legendary CB750, but let’s not forget that a great deal of success was also enjoyed by the smaller CB350. More than 250,000 copies left the factory during the model’s production run, with sales peaking at a whopping 67,180 units in 1972.
By today’s standards, classic UJMs are light years away from what most of us would describe as reliable, but the seventies were a different story. I mean, the mere fact that these machines didn’t leak oil was enough to bring Japanese manufacturers into the spotlight, though this wasn’t the only thing setting them apart from their competition.
Briefly speaking, there was no shortage of reasons for buyers to pick a trusty UJM over an English twin or some clunky road behemoth made by Harley. A motorcycle like the 1972 Honda CB350 shown above can really give you a mid-sized taster of what these vintage game-changers were all about. Thus, you may be pleased to learn that it’s currently up for grabs with 4,500 miles (7,300 km) on the odometer!
The no-reserve auction will be open on Bring a Trailer until June 6, and you’d only need about three grand to top the highest bid – at least for now. Before you proceed to check this thing out on the BaT website, we invite you to join us for a brief overview of its fundamentals.
Drawing power from an air-cooled 325cc parallel-twin mill with four valves actuated via a single overhead cam, the CB350 is able to generate 36 hp and 18 pound-feet (25 Nm) of torque. These figures may not sound like much, but you’ll have to keep in mind that Honda’s gem weighs just 375 pounds (170 kg). With this being said, the bike’s power output digits are beginning to sound perfectly adequate, and they can lead to a top speed of 103 mph (165 kph).
By today’s standards, classic UJMs are light years away from what most of us would describe as reliable, but the seventies were a different story. I mean, the mere fact that these machines didn’t leak oil was enough to bring Japanese manufacturers into the spotlight, though this wasn’t the only thing setting them apart from their competition.
Briefly speaking, there was no shortage of reasons for buyers to pick a trusty UJM over an English twin or some clunky road behemoth made by Harley. A motorcycle like the 1972 Honda CB350 shown above can really give you a mid-sized taster of what these vintage game-changers were all about. Thus, you may be pleased to learn that it’s currently up for grabs with 4,500 miles (7,300 km) on the odometer!
The no-reserve auction will be open on Bring a Trailer until June 6, and you’d only need about three grand to top the highest bid – at least for now. Before you proceed to check this thing out on the BaT website, we invite you to join us for a brief overview of its fundamentals.
Drawing power from an air-cooled 325cc parallel-twin mill with four valves actuated via a single overhead cam, the CB350 is able to generate 36 hp and 18 pound-feet (25 Nm) of torque. These figures may not sound like much, but you’ll have to keep in mind that Honda’s gem weighs just 375 pounds (170 kg). With this being said, the bike’s power output digits are beginning to sound perfectly adequate, and they can lead to a top speed of 103 mph (165 kph).