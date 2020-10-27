Low-Keyed Mitsu Evo IX Tries Its Sleeper Powers With 900-HP Evo X and GSX-R Bike

Back in the days, when talking about high-performance JDM sedans, there were just two names on everyone’s mind – the Subaru Impreza WRX STi and Mitsubishi Lancer Evo. Times they are a changing, as they say, because the latter is no more. But fret not, because fans have a way of lending such models a second lease of (track) life. Magic, we say...

57 photos