Low Chevy Bel Air Tri-Five Packs Wide CGI Steroids, Doesn't Get Universal Approval

Loyal classic Chevy enthusiasts already know the Tri-Five family resides in a vintage motoring class of its own. But Bel Airs sure seem like headline stars of the series, even nailing thousands of appearances in films.
The virtual automotive world is yet another fantasy realm that also loves the nameplate, and for good reason. Take Emmanuel Brito, the pixel master better known as personalizatuauto on social media, for example. After recently taking care of his usual Chevy Nova obsession and spicing up the CGI-born GM series with a stunning OBS Chevy C10 dressed in red, gold, and carbon fiber or a “Two-Face” Pontiac GTO, he now decided to take us on a quick journey of Tri-Five discovery.
Sitting lower on the pavement than any (stock) real-world Tri-Five, this Chevy Bel Air sure feels like a gray and chrome dream of Hot Rod madness. And it even features subtle, wider fender flares to have enough space to include the meaty, aftermarket wheel and tire combination within the design project. Meanwhile, the hinted tan-leather interior is as classic as it can be, while the powertrain is probably hiding something feisty at the other end of the double, centered exhaust outlets.
However, not everything looks rosy, if you ask the CGI expert’s fans. For example, someone had a beef with the chromed wheel design and – more importantly – was decidedly not impressed by the new, virtual door trim. Frankly, if our own two cents are allowed in the matter, the wheelset is not offensive at all, but that accessory sure makes the door feel as if taken from a completely different car, so we agree that it would be best to completely disappear.
Additionally, we would love to hear opinions about what should power this restomod-style digital beast. I’m already having ZZ632/1000 crate engine dreams…
