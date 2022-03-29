Lotus Type 132 Electric SUV Leaked, Might Be Called Lotus Eletra

Lotus is set to reveal its first SUV later today, and that is still happening according to schedule. As usual, someone got a bit click-happy with the mouse and happened to leak a few images of the upcoming model. It did not take long for them to spread online, and this is our best look at it yet.
Lotus’ first SUV is referred to as the Type 132, but in its leaked images, it has Eletra written on its license plate in a fancy font. The latter is supposed to be cool and edgy, something like the rest of the SUV is going for. Whether it is successful or not, time will tell.
If you leave your laptop on your desk, go back a couple of feet, as far as the room will allow it, and then you squint, you will notice a strong resemblance to the Lamborghini Urus. Its rear end looks a bit like the one on the Aston Martin DBX, while the profile is a bit more like the latter than the former.
The massive wheels of this electric SUV, as the 2023 Lotus Eletra is an EV, also bring a hint of Lamborghini resemblance, but we are sure that there is an aftermarket wheel design out there that looks very similar to this. Ah yes, they are called DOTZ Hanzo, and they look pretty cool even today, if you are into the whole matte black and polished look on wheels.
As you can see, the charging plug is fitted on the front left fender, right next to the driver's door. And just next to that element, we can spot an air vent, which may be fake, but could also be real, and it is replicated at the back of the vehicle near the taillights.
The front hood also has a set of visible vents, but it is unclear if these serve an aerodynamic purpose (hopefully), or if they are there just for show. Let's hope for the best, people! It is unclear if the Lotus Electric SUV will also have a frunk, but that is an entirely different story.
The front overhang is rather short, while the one in the rear is larger, presumably to allow offering a large trunk volume to ensure that the Lotus SUV will be a suitable vehicle for day-to-day use.
We are sure to learn more about this once the official presentation takes place, which is just a couple of hours away. Be sure to check our website later today for more information on the topic of the Lotus Electric SUV and more.
Other notable features include two wings on its trunk lid, which come as a continuation of the edges of the roof. Otherwise, the roof is a massive glass surface, which is apparently continued from the windshield to the rear window, but it is fortunately split into parts to allow easy replacement in case of stone chips and other hapless events.
The interior looks stylish and somewhat practical. We see a large screen in the center, a secondary display panel in the foreground, but we cannot spot the air vents for the driver and passenger except for the units in the center console.
Despite the presence of large screens, buttons, as well as conventional controls, have not been left out, which is a nice touch from our point of view.
The production vehicle may come with a few different modifications, though, so do not worry if not everything is up to your liking. Things may change until Lotus Type 132 enters production. Hat tip to the folks of the Worldscoop forum for sharing the photos with the world.
