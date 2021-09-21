Lotus Showcases Project LEVA and Its Innovative Lightweight EV Sports Structure

Lotus is currently at a big crossroads. On one side is a dead-end, represented by the final ICE model (Emira). The only other viable alternative is the upcoming fully electric range, and the Brits seem conscious about it.
Looking all Lotus and serving as the swan song for the company’s ICE age, the all-new Emira comes with a supercharged 3.5-liter V6 engine churning out 400 horsepower. Which is enough to roar up to 60 mph (96 kph) in just 4.3 seconds. But that’s a small ICE window into the glorious past.
The wide garage door opening, meanwhile, has to do with the recently teased upcoming EV range. That one will soon (around 2026) encompass a couple of SUVs, a four-door model, as well as a new sports car. The first one to arrive starting next year will be the Lotus Type 132, an executive-level SUV.
Before that happens, Lotus naturally had to develop an all-new EV architecture as well. Since it really can’t take the Evija platform and play with it among segments and body types. Naturally, it needed a modular EV “blueprint.” And it is now closer to reality with help from Project LEVA.
The British company says we are dealing here with an “innovative new lightweight EV structure” that should benefit from the research program’s findings. It will come up with a 37% lighter rear structure than on the Emira V6. Naturally integrated into the Lotus electric sports car architecture, it is versatile enough to support “multiple layouts, wheelbase lengths, battery sizes, and configurations.”
We also have some initial technical specifications, as the brand explains the new electric sports car chassis will be capable of stretching out from two-seater to 2+2 configurations. The bare minimum wheelbase is 2,470 mm (97.2 in.), with the vehicle packing a 66.4 kWh battery and a single 350 kW (470 hp) electric motor. Moving up, two- or 2+2-seaters can go all the way up to 2,650 mm (104.3 in.), a 99.6 kWh pack, as well as twin motor setups good for a combined 650 kW (872 hp).
