Lotus Servicing Just Got Cheaper, 9,000-Mile First Service Starts From GBP 270

More on this:

1 Lotus Exige Gets Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG V8 Engine, Ferrari F430 GT3 Rear Wing

2 Lotus Elise Cup 250 Bathurst Edition Is an Australia-Only Affair

3 Lotus Reveals Evora GT410, It's Not as Hardcore as the Evora GT410 Sport

4 Lotus Bike for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games Unveiled

5 Double-Figure Orders Already In for the Lotus Evija, U.S. Batch Almost Sold Out