Lotus Reveals Evora GT410, It's Not as Hardcore as the Evora GT410 Sport

It’s not often for Lotus to reveal a new model, but on the other hand, the British automaker doesn’t have the financial leverage to come up with something completely new. As such, Lotus’ first novelty for 2020 is the Evora in GT410 specification.
Described as “exceptional value for money,” the 2+2 sports car costs 82,900 pounds sterling or 3,000 less than the GT410 Sport. The more hardcore of the two also benefits from a few upgrades over the previous model year. Revisions include Sparco bucket seats, air conditioning, and infotainment that features navigation and Apple CarPlay.
Turning our attention back to the GT410, this version of the Evora features all-season tires from Michelin for all-year driveability and a more comfortable damper rate. A large section of glass for the rear tailgate sweetens the deal with improved visibility out the back.
Standard features? The list starts off with body-color side sills, roof, access panel, and mirror caps, AP Racing brake calipers, V-spoke cast alloy wheels in 19- and 20-inch sizes, cruise control, heating for the front seats, and rear parking sensors. Given this information, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the GT410 is a little heavier than the GT410 Sport.
A V6 from Toyota fills the engine bay with 3.5 liters of displacement, and thanks to the supercharger on top, the 24-valve blunderbuss develops 416 PS (410 horsepower) and 410 Nm (295 pound-feet) of torque. That’s seriously impressive in terms of power-to-weight ratio, a defining characteristic of Lotus sports cars ever since Colin Chapman was running the show.
There's a six-speed automatic transmission available as an optional extra, but don't get that one! The three-pedal setup is preferred because it comes with a Torsen-type differential for superior handling in the twisties. Top speed also favors the manual at 186 miles per hour (298 km/h).
Even though it’s the newest Lotus on the block, the GT410 is based on the Evora that came out in 2009. The 11-year-old design is hardly a surprise given the tight development budget, but fret not! The Type 130 Evija electric hypercar is right around the corner, and with the help of Geely and Polestar, the British brand is certain to make baby steps in the right direction.
