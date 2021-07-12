Lotus Lends Their Automotive in Developing a Cycling Legend The Hope Track Bike

Back in 1992, British cycling legend Chris Boardman rode a Lotus Type 108 during the Barcelona Games. Since then, Lotus, yes, the same one that produces everything from the Emira to the Elise and Evora, has been tampering with cycles and even a constant presence in track races.
The newest announcement and video from Lotus reveal the reason why this team can compete at such a high level. The Hope, as this modern marvel has been dubbed, brings to the cycling game a whole new way of attacking the sport.
First and foremost, Lotus isn’t a team that draws their knowledge from cycling, but rather applies automotive know-how to bicycle construction, and in the process, creating cycles that look nothing like what you may be used to, but that raise performance levels to new heights.
weight reduction by stripping away components; Lotus is adding some on.
This leads to the most important design aspect of Hope. The front of the cycle isn’t constructed to be narrow and able to slice through air like a knife, but rather wide, and aimed at directing airflow to optimum levels, rather than evading it. What’s this mean? It means that instead of seeing airflow as the enemy, The Hope has befriended it.
In order to optimize airflow, one feature you’ll notice on Hope are the massive front forks that stick out like sore thumbs. When normally, this would be considered a bad move, Lotus seems to know exactly what they’re doing.
The idea behind the wide fork, and equally wide seat stay, is that the forks will break airflow in front of the rider’s legs, so that air may treat the rider and cycle as one single component. While the rear of the bike is meant to reunite airflow and taper it off neatly behind the rider and bike. So, what you’re supposed to be seeing is a sort of aerodynamic tunnel that is formed around the rider and machine.
Not only has Lotus been involved in the frame design, but the cockpit, too, has seen extensive attention from the team. 3D-printed cockpits that use titanium, aluminum, and carbon fiber as base components bring even more “rider confidence,” as Lotus likes to say.
Sure, Lotus may have not been the only team to work on developing this bike, after all, The Hope gets its name from Hope Technology, the cycling team that saw its beginnings around the late 80s. Oh, and Renishaw, leader in metal 3D printing was also in on the job. What, you thought this was all Lotus? Not quite yet.
As for what the future of cycling may bring, it’s obvious. Even companies like Ducati, Harley-Davidson, and BMW are all dabbling in some level or another of urban mobility and/or cycling. After all, it’s one booming business.
