It will probably take a few more years beforeracing becomes more visible on the international scene, and truth be told, we are kind of looking forward to it.FIA’s World Endurance Championship (WEC) is one of the most grueling racing series in the world. After all, there are only so many competitions requiring cars to keep going round the track for hours on end. Then again, it is this type of race, and places like Le Mans, that have made cars famous over the years The Lotus Evija is one of the freshest electric hypercar out there. 130 of them are planned for production, with prices set at £1.7m plus duties and taxes ($2.07 million). That means there are slim-to-none chances of seeing one doing the rounds on a track somewhere in endurance racing.That didn’t stop livery artist Sean Bull from coming up with a special paint design for the Evija, one the car should be wearing if it ever were to enter some WEC event. Mixing bright green with black, the Lotus Evija LMH Concept Livery, as its maker calls it, is a sight to behold.The Evija, as announced by Lotus, is a true monster. Powered by four e-motors, it develops 2,000 PS of power and 1,700 Nm of torque, enough to allow for an acceleration time of under three seconds.The biggest hurdles in the way of a possible appearance of the car at an endurance event is of course its range, and the time needed to recharge. Lotus announced 250 miles (402 km) on a single charge, and a charging time of 12 minutes when using a 350plug, and both are big no-nos in the world of endurance racing.Swappable batteries might be one way to go, if one found the resources needed to make that happen.