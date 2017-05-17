Lotus Elise Named Slowest Depreciating Performance Car

Lotus
' Elise has been named the slowest depreciating performance car on the market today.
According to a research made by What Car?, the British model managed to retain up to 95% of its price after 12 months since it was purchased new.
Over four years of average use and mileage, it keeps up to 54% of its price when new. While not directly comparable, the Elise
manages to retain even more value, percentage-wise, than a Ferrari 458 Italia.
Lotus has built almost 33,000 Elise models since this model was introduced
, which may be the reason for this automobile’s excellent resale value. If a car is rare enough, it will keep its value if it is well-maintained, and Lotus prides itself on the lowest running costs in the segment.
The secret to the latter is associated with Colin Chapman’s vision of efficient engineering, which involves simplifying a product to obtain its purest form. A famous motto of Mr. Chapman suggested to “add lightness” after “refining” an automobile.
In this case, the small (for the class) running costs of the Elise come from its lightweight design, which does not put a massive strain on the components of the vehicle. Moreover, its carefully-tuned naturally aspirated engine also helps provide the best experience for every gallon of fuel it uses.
Lotus’ most affordable version of the Elise, the Sport, has a suggested retail price of GBP 32,300 ($41,896), while the most expensive model
starts at GBP 47,400 ($61,482).
Each car can be customized through the company’s Exclusive program, which is approached by 25% of all new vehicles made by the Hethel brand.
The second model in the range, the Sprint, it is Europe’s lightest fully homologated automobile available on the Old Continent. It has a dry weight of 798 kilograms (1,759 lbs), and it starts at GBP 37,300 ($48,831). British residents are offered a finance deal that allows them to pay half of the price before delivery and the remaining balance in the following two years.