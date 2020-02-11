Lotus Elise Cup 250 Bathurst Edition Is an Australia-Only Affair

Over the weekend, Lotus owners in Australia were treated with a momentous track-day at the Mount Panorama circuit in Bathurst, New South Wales. Not only because 150 fans with their cars attended, but also because a very special edition of the Elise was launched.
Called Lotus Elise Cup 250 Bathurst Edition, the special car is meant to honor the Bathurst 12 hour race that takes place in February at the said circuit. The event, first held in 1991, is one of the most important motorsport events for the Australian car lovers.
Don’t expect the limited edition Elise to bring major changes compared to the stock version. It comes with only limited enhancements, like black forged alloy wheels, a special numbered build-plate and bespoke Bathurst Cup 250 decals.
The car will be available for Australians only, and will be made in very limited numbers. Lotus does not specifically say how many of them it will make, but in the gallery above there’s a photo showing the said numbered build-plate that reads “3/6,” hinting there will be only half of dozen of those.
Lotus says it chose this particular market for the release of the special Elise because in 2019 the country was the sixth-largest market globally for Lotus.
“It’s great to kick the year off in Australia, a market that was very successful for us in 2019. Lotus and Australia have a long and rich history and we are committed to building on this close relationship moving forward,” said in a statement David McIntyre, Regional Director, Asia Pacific & China, Lotus Cars.
“Through stand-out events such as the Lotus-only track day, we will continue to build the brand across Australia, adding to the success we experienced last year. Globally 2020 is an exciting year for us, with the first of our all-electric Lotus Evija models being delivered to customers.”
