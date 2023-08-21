Originally codenamed Lambda, the Eletre is the first sport utility vehicle from Lotus. Internally referred to as Type 132, the zero-emission crossover also happens to be the first Lotus produced in China.
Why China and not the United Kingdom? The answer is Geely, the Zhejiang-based automaker that owns Volvo, Polestar, the London EV Company, and motorcycle manufacturer Benelli. The Chinese automaker owns a piece of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc. as well, yet 17% is 1.3% less than Lawrence Stroll's Yew Tree consortium.
Designed by Geely in Coventry, the Eletre premiered in March 2022 as the heaviest Lotus of all time. 2,490 kilograms (5,490 pounds) is a lot even by Evija standards, the all-electric hypercar that tips the scales at 1,887 kilos (4,160 pounds).
Nearly a year and a half after its world premiere, Lotus brought the Eletre to the United States for its North American debut. Prospective customers will have to wait until 2024 for the first units to be delivered in this part of the world. Pricing isn't available yet, although the UK- and EU-spec versions can give us an idea about the MSRP for the US market.
Over in the United Kingdom, the Eletre can be yours for a cool £89,500 in the most basic of configurations. European customers are charged €95,990 at the moment of reporting. At current exchange rates, those prices convert to $114,195 and $104,570, respectively. With the USA not imposing VAT, chances are the Eletre will be priced far more competitively in this part of the world.
Joined by the track-only Type 66 at The Quail in Monterey, the Eletre comes in three specifications: Eletre, Eletre S, and Eletre R. The lesser of these specifications has 450 kW to offer, which means 603 horsepower. This output carries over to the Eletre S. Only the Eletre R has more under its belt, namely 675 kW or 905 horsepower. All three specifications come with two electric drive units.
Differences further include a two-speed transmission out back for the Eletre R. First gear is understandably short (13.65:1) for better acceleration, whereas the taller second gear (7.16:1) enables a higher top speed and more driving range. In addition to the Eletre R, the Volkswagen Group also uses a rear-mounted transmission with two gears in the Porsche Taycan and Audi e-tron GT.
Capable of hitting 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.95 seconds, the Eletre R is advertised with a top speed of 165 miles per hour (265 kilometers per hour). But alas, the driving range leaves much to be desired. More to the point, 309 miles (490 kilometers) is worse than the Tesla Model X Plaid's EPA-rated 333 miles (536 kilometers). The direct-drive Eletre and Eletre S will return up to 373 miles (600 kilometers), though, albeit said WLTP estimates are more optimistic than the EPA's way of determining range.
