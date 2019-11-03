autoevolution
 

Lotus Bike for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games Unveiled

Being one of the world's most important engineering companies means that Lotus has long ago expanded its reach well beyond the confines of the automotive industry. Presently, one of the company's divisions, Lotus Engineering, is designing for the aerospace industry, medical research, furniture and boat-building. And now, once again, even Olympics-worthy bikes.
At the end of last week, the Brits let loose a project they've been working on in secret for some time, aided by Hope Technology. We're talking about a new bike meant tu be used by the members of the Great Britain Cycling Team next year, during the summer games in Tokyo. The bike, ridden by the team's cyclists, made its official on track debut this weekend.

Lotus says the new bike, for which it designed the front fork design and handlebars, follows the rule changes approved by the UCI – cycling’s governing body – following the 2016 Olympics. Lotus also used its previous experience in the field – which dates as far back as the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, in creating the new machine.

“Lotus has always been at the very cutting edge of lightweight racing performance with its cars, and now – after 25 years away from cycling – we’ve collaborated to apply the same Lotus core values to this new track bike,” said in a statement Miguel Fragoso, Executive Director, Lotus Engineering.

“We look forward to working with British Cycling as testing continues towards next summer’s Olympics.”

Before being approved for use in Tokyo, the bike will have to see some action during the 2019/2020 Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Cup series. That means that this weekend the bike was on site at the Minsk-Arena velodrome in Belarus (and at the same time it was shown at the Rouleur Classic event in London), and will now head for the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, Glasgow, where it will compete next weekend.
