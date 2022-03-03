Los Angeles Rams Coach Sean McVay Enjoys Sea-Doo Watercraft During Yacht Vacay

After a demanding season that ended with a triumph for the Los Angeles Rams, football coach Sean McVay is taking off some well-deserved time. He chartered a yacht and took out a Ski-Doo for some water activities.
Los Angeles Rams had a magnificent season that ended with a Super Bowl Championship, and now head coach Sean McVay felt like he needed a vacay.
So the 36-year-old coach and his fiancée, Veronika Khomyn, and some of their closest friends, jetted off to Cabo, Mexico, to blow off some steam. The party started on a 75-foot Sunseeker yacht called Sea la Vie.
Starting at around $15k per day plus expenses, the Sea La Vie yacht has enough space for 12 guests for a day trip and sleeps eight passengers. It has four rooms (the Master king, the VIP king, Starboard queen, and a double twin room) and includes three crew members, made up of the Captain, the first mate, and a stewardess. It has a maximum speed of 23.5 knots (27 mph / 43.5 kph) and a cruising speed of 12-15 knots (14-17 mph/ 22-28 kph).
Sea La Vie comes with some water toys, too, which McVay tried. It has a Sea Doo watercraft, an Airfoil, a Seabob, and two paddle boards.
McVay was photographed at the helm of a Sea-Doo RXT-X 300, which seems to be from a previous generation, in Midnight Purple. The 2021 model is advertised as being all about comfort, luxury, and excitement, and it’s powered by the brand’s powerful Rotax 1630 ACE-300 engine, which delivers 300 horsepower. With Bluetooth connectivity, a 7.6-inch wide digital display, and a fully-integrated waterproof audio system, you can enjoy your favorite tunes.
It has a large swim platform to simply lounge and enjoy the sensation of drifting on the sea, and the manufacturer also thought of ingenious direct-access front storage.
As he reportedly claimed he’s “refreshed” and “rejuvenated” after his Super Bowl win, the head coach will be in an even better mood once he returns from his lavish vacation.
