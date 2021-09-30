Lordstown Motors Will Allegedly Sell Its Factory to Foxconn

Things are not going well for Lordstown Motors. After its very first prototype caught fire ten minutes after starting its very first test on public roads, Hindenburg Research denounced that the company’s CEO was inflating pre-order numbers. Steve Burns left the company and was replaced by Dan Ninivaggi, who said his primary mission was to maximize the Lordstown facility. According to Bloomberg, he accomplished that by selling the factory to Foxconn.

