Lordstown Endurance Beta Skateboard Will Race at San Felipe 250 This April

The first deliveries of the Lordstown Endurance all-electric pickup truck are scheduled to start in September 2021, so, in the meantime, keep your eyes peeled for the San Felipe 250 race that will be taking place next month.
Lordstown has entered the Endurance Beta Skateboard into the race, which is part of the SCORE World Desert Championship race series. The 2021 SCORE International San Felipe 250 will take place on April 17 and comprises a single-loop 290-mile (467-km) race that starts and finishes in San Felipe, Baja California, Mexico.
The Endurance pickup was officially introduced last summer, but it’s not the pickup that will be doing the racing, as noted above. The Beta Skateboard will be doing that so that Lordstown can test out its motor hub technology and see how it fares in terms of fulfilling the company’s promise to deliver a truck that is safe and efficient and also “the toughest [and] most robust.”
That’s a big goal right there, but if there’s a place where it can be met, it’s this race.
“We feel that it is quite a significant milestone for the electric vehicle community that an electric pickup truck can compete in an environment as demanding as Baja California,” Steve Burns, CEO of Lordstown Motors, says in a statement. “Our goal is to be the first electric vehicle to ever complete the San Felipe 250, and with the superior traction, weight balance and advanced software control of our hub motor-based Endurance, we are confident that we will do just that.”
Endurance will ramp up production throughout 2022 after the initial deliveries scheduled for fall 2021. The truck is a dual cab powered by four in-wheel hub motors, with a 440 kW peak output or roughly 600 horsepower. The top speed is electronically limited at 80 mph (129 kph), with the dry-weight pickup able to sprint to 60 mph (96 kph) from a standstill in 5.5 seconds. The estimated per-charge range is 250 miles (402 kilometers).
Finally, the maximum towing capacity is set at 7,500 pounds (3,402 kg). The initial Endurance pickup with crew cab configuration and medium-length bed will start at $45,000 after federal rebate.
