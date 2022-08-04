Lord Drake Harley-Davidson Breakout Was Made to Turn Heads, Nails the Job

A little over a year ago, a Spanish crew that calls itself Lord Drake Kustoms presented yet another interpretation of Harley-Davidson’s Breakout model and one of its many Harley transformations. Made to impress, it still turns heads as it passes down the road today, and it will probably do so for a lot more time to come.
Having started out with the goal of giving this particular two-wheeler a “new, more brutal air without losing its essence,” the garage sent the custom into the world packing all the necessary changes to make it a sight to remember.
As with any Harley-based custom, a lot of work concentrated on the rear end of the bike, where a conversion to make it capable of accommodating a larger, 240 mm wide wheel, wrapped in Avon rubber, was needed. Work there also included the fitting of a new, custom fender (a matching one is offered up front), the inclusion of a new single seat, and moving the license plate to one side.
On the other side, Vance & Hines exhaust pipes were fitted, backed at the other end of the 103ci engine by an S&S air filter. The engine itself got remapped, but we are not told what improvements in performance resulted from that.
Running LED lights front and rear, wearing the Kellerman logo, the bike rides on a Legend air suspension system and also uses Harley handlebars with Avon grips and an Arlen Ness cap for the fuel tank.
When work on the two-wheeler was complete, the entire build was painted matt gray, highlighted here and there by chrome and black.
Lord Drake does not say how much the Breakout cost to be transformed this way, but knowing how these things go, cheap is probably not a word that best describes the build.
