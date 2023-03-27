Loose Wheel Makes Kia Soul Ascend, Proves How Crazy Accidents Can Be

We often say we can only believe something that is out of the charts when we see it unfolding with our own eyes. Ironically, just after watching that thing, we often say: “I can’t believe it.” An accident filmed and shared by a Tesla driver would fit this description perfectly. It made a Kia Soul ascend and land on a busy highway, the 118 freeway in Chatsworth, Los Angeles. The way it all happened, it almost deserves to be called an accident.
Several traffic safety specialists argue that calling a crash an accident is a way to say it was nobody’s fault. Sometimes, there is clearly someone who does something stupid and puts their lives and others in danger. In the footage tweeted below by Anoop Khatra, that did not happen. It was a perfectly normal ride until the front left wheel of a widened Chevrolet Silverado decided it was no longer comfortable being in the truck’s front axle.
The video shows the wheel detaches and gets immediately in front of the Kia, which is catapulted after rolling over the Silverado’s rebel component. The flying Soul goes high enough to surpass the Silverado’s height, but it lands on its hood, rolling over and eventually stopping with its wheels on the ground. To add insult to injury, the rogue wheel keeps spinning, hitting the back of the destroyed Soul and finally resting beside it. ABC7 said sheared-off lug nuts apparently made the wheel detach from the truck, but there is no official word yet on what caused the sudden separation.
BEV could have hit the Kia and killed its occupants. According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the Soul driver suffered only minor injuries – which is almost a miracle given what we could see.
Whether Autopilot played any role in this, only the driver and Tesla know. The good news is that it does not make any difference to what this event teaches: that roads are unpredictable and anything can happen. This is one of those rare situations in which driving defensively would not have helped the Kia Soul driver: they would not have been able to anticipate a tire would (very briefly) give them wings. On the other hand, that does not mean some precautions would not have helped.
Chevrolet Silverado went to the fourth lane for no apparent reason: there was no one on the third lane that the truck driver could have needed to overcome. If it were on the third or even on the second lane, the truck would get faster to the roadside, and the rogue wheel would be more visible to other drivers. However, who would imagine their front left wheel would wave goodbye in the middle of a freeway?
The Kia Soul was on the fifth lane, moving much faster than most other road users. There is no way to determine its speed, but it may be the case that if it were driving slower, its driver would have had more time to react. Although nobody would ever think that a wheel would suddenly run in front of their cars, the vehicle in the nearby lane could do exactly that. However, how many times do we overcome other vehicles on streets, avenues, and highways every day in the same conditions, and nothing more serious happens? Most cars do not have Autopilot, but that does not mean we do have our own autopilots turned on, numbly and unmindfully driving around. Ironically, this case suggests the Tesla software may lead to similar results.
Witnessed and recorded the most INSANE car crash yesterday, you can see Autopilot also swerve and avoid the rouge tire for me $TSLA pic.twitter.com/csMh2nbRNX— Anoop (@Anoop_Khatra) March 25, 2023