Loose Suspension Prompts Nutty Porsche Taycan Recall in the U.S. of A.

The official Porsche recall number for this safety campaign is AMC3, and owners of the The safety campaign is conducted together with the) and concerns 35 units, with a 100% estimated defect rate, built between June 17 and November 16, 2020.As there is a big possibility that these cars have individual screw connections on the rear axles that may not have been tightened to specification, drivers could hear abnormal noises. In certain situations, the loose screw connection could cause movement of the respective component beyond its intended position, and if it fails, then it would affect the handling, increasing the risk of a crash.Due to a process adjustment in the assembly line, the condition is said to have been corrected starting November 13, last year, the safety agency states. Porsche will inform its dealer network Stateside of the recall on December 1, and owners should hear from them on or before January 18, 2022. This means that the faulty Taycans won’t be repaired until the beginning of next year.Speaking of the fix, this will see the company’s authorized technicians replace the screw connections in question with a new nut and bolt, tightened to the correct specification. Surrounding components will be inspected for any potential damages too, and if these are found, then they will be replaced. All work will be performed free of charge.The official Porsche recall number for this safety campaign is AMC3, and owners of the problematic Taycans that may be affected by the aforementioned issue will have to use it upon contacting their customer service, at 1-800-767-7243, should they have any questions on the topic. Moreover, the NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline can answer certain questions as well, and they can be reached at 1-888-327-4236.