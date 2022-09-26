Loose Fuel Line Prompts 2022 Ford Explorer SUV Recall, Ranger Pickup Also Affected

Workers at the Michigan Assembly Plant discovered two engines with a loose fuel line assembly connection to the fuel pump, causing a fuel leak after assembly. The fuel leaks were identified at the initial startup in pre-rolls. The bad news? As per the attached report, “these two engines were improperly repaired during a quality inspection at Cleveland Engine Plant.”Even though both Michigan Assembly Plant and Chicago Assembly Plant both issued stop-ship orders to contain suspect vehicles, some had already found their way into dealer inventory. The Ford Motor Company isn’t aware of any accidents or injuries related to this problem, but FoMoCo couldn’t weasel its way out of recalling the SUVs and workhorses that got through.The second-largest automaker in the U.S. mentions that the remedy component features the same part number as the suspect component, yet the remedy component will be properly secured to the engine. Owners will be notified by Ford between October 3rd and October 7th via first-class mail.The federal watchdog was informed that dealers will inspect the fuel line assembly and – if needed – replace it at no charge to the customer. Given that repairing is not an option, Ford may want to revise quality control processes at the Cleveland Engine Plant to nip these problems in the bud.Manufactured between July 22nd and August 25th, the suspect Explorer population consists of 51 examples produced for the 2022 model year with the four-cylinder turbo that Ford has redesigned for the seventh generation of the long-running Mustang. Suspect Rangers number 18 examples that were assembled between August 23rd and August 26th with the 2.3L mill.