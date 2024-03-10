Looking for a Dirt Cheap Family Beater? Skip Over This '82 Chevy Caprice Diesel Wagon

For all the six and seven-figure hypercars we fixate around here, we try to look out for the little guy every once in a while. We understand that most working-class folks can't even afford the most basic new vehicles, let alone an electric one. Suppose you're still mad that the CEO of the Kellogg Company recently told his customers to eat cereal for dinner. In that case, we can probably tell what bargain basement used family car to avoid if you desperately need four wheels to get the kiddos to school.

8 photos Photo: Classic Autotrader anonymous seller