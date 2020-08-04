Long Way Up Premieres on September 18 on Apple TV+, LiveWire Action Ahead

Now that the health crisis has pushed all the existing vacation plans out the window, what’s left? You certainly can't go anywhere to stay for a few days if you want to be perfectly safe, so the only options are road trips, camping (or glamping) or, for the more adventurous, very long expeditions around the world.
Those unable to do any of those things can at least experience how that may be like through various TV shows. The most recent of them, the Long Way Up, has almost finished post-production and it’s getting ready to hit the screens on September 18.
Apple TV+ is where you’ll be able to watch Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman going on another of their adventures, this time from south to north, starting from the city of Ushuaia in Tierra del Fuego, and going up across the Americas through 13 countries and over 13,000 miles (21,000 km).
McGregor and Boorman are not at their first stunt of this kind, as the duo has been pulling such tricks for a while now. Compared to what came before though, this time the adventure was very… EV friendly.
Both of them rode during the filming of the show Harley-Davidson LiveWire motorcycles, and were backed by the production crew riding in Rivian R1T pickup trucks.
So, aside for seeing all the wonders of the Americas, we’ll also get to see in action, for the first time, Milwaukee’s electric two-wheeler, and Rivian’s potentially game changing pickup truck.
For Harley, the LiveWire needs all the exposure it can get. As one of the world’s first production electric motorcycles, it is not exactly setting trends. Rivian, on the other hand, needs far less advertising, as its products, although still not out yet, have everyone certainly hyped.
Apple TV+ announced this week the shows starts on Friday, September 18, and new episodes will roll out weekly.
