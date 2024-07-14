Long-Time Gearhead Jeremy Clarkson Reveals Which Electric Car He Truly Likes

25 photos Photo: Drivertribe on YouTube / Hyundai / autoevolution edit

Well, it happened! Ex-Top Gear and The Grand Tour co-host Jeremy Clarkson, who is also a prolific farmer and brewer, test-drove a battery-powered vehicle and discovered that zero-tailpipe emission propulsion could be unexpectedly fun in the right form factor and with the appropriate software. And you might not believe it since the public perception is that Clarkson will always be enamored with noisy gas-powered powertrains, but the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N changed his mind.