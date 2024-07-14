Long-Time Gearhead Jeremy Clarkson Reveals Which Electric Car He Truly Likes

Well, it happened! Ex-Top Gear and The Grand Tour co-host Jeremy Clarkson, who is also a prolific farmer and brewer, test-drove a battery-powered vehicle and discovered that zero-tailpipe emission propulsion could be unexpectedly fun in the right form factor and with the appropriate software. And you might not believe it since the public perception is that Clarkson will always be enamored with noisy gas-powered powertrains, but the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N changed his mind.
With an MSRP of $67,500, the Ioniq 5 N is the most expensive Hyundai money can buy. So, it better be good! But can it pass the Jeremy Clarkson test? Can it convince one of the world's most well-known entertainers and gearhead?
Well, the short answer is "yes." It can bring someone who has spent all his life around and in internal combustion engine-powered cars over to the green side. But what matters is how that answer was reached.
You see, a few years ago, I saw Clarkson driving the BMW i8. Even though most people hated it because it looked allegorically beautiful but came with a modest mid-mounted three-cylinder engine and two motors, he called it a revelation and even had the courage to admit that he would rather have the i8 than the M3 F80.
It might be a review many forgot about, but I will always remember the shock I felt upon hearing and seeing that Jeremy Clarkson prefers a plug-in hybrid over a full-on sports car. But I couldn't blame him. The first time I drove the i8, it felt like I was in Heaven.
Things were so infuriating for the American car maker that even Elon Musk couldn't help himself and told netizens that the Top Gear show was "completely phony."
The automaker lost – twice. Yes, it appealed the first ruling, and its claims were dismissed the second time, too. All this happened around 12 years ago.
In late 2017, Clarkson, working for Amazon's The Grand Tour at that time, reviewed a Tesla Model X and applauded the company for making tremendous progress. He even admitted that he liked the eSUV with falcon wing doors.
Long story short, he discovered that when an EV is made for speed, it can be quite fast. He admitted that the Ioniq 5 N was faster than even a Ferrari. Now, that's something!
However, for most EV connoisseurs, that statement isn't very compelling. They know that EVs can be very quick off the line. It's maintaining that amazing energy that's the issue. Once the battery goes under a certain charge percentage (it can vary), the onboard computer automatically cuts power to keep everything under control.
However, there's a lot more to be excited about. Over the base model, it has a stiffer ride and it's two inches wider. It also has a new steering rack, larger wheels, bigger brakes, an electronic limited-slip differential at the rear, and some clever aero improvements.
But the party trick is that it can become a gas-powered sports car or, more accurately said, a compact high-performance SUV at the press of a button. The Ioniq 5 N can simulate the noise of an engine, the harshness of a rev limiter (which goes up to 8,000 rpm), and an eight-speed gearbox that won't let you get full power if you're not in the right gear but will make you feel that momentarily torque pause between shifts that's specific to a DCT.
Clarkson loves the Ioniq 5 N because it's fast and well thought out in a world where everyone seems to focus on improving efficiency at all costs, even if that means putting smaller and smaller powerplants under the hood. He calls it a "breath of fresh air," and we can't disagree with that. This EV truly is something different and can convince gearheads that it's worth it to experience something that can double as a track weapon and a commuting appliance without forcing the customer to accept a ton of drawbacks.
Keep in mind that the Ioniq 5 N is faster than an Urus in a straight line, and it doesn't make you look like you crave attention. It'll also allow you to do two full laps of the Nurburgring (totaling around 26 miles) with half the battery. Afterward, you can use the remaining 50 percent to comfortably drive home or to your accommodation.
Considering that many Hyundai (and Kia) owners have been dealing with poorly designed engines, problems with the 12V battery, recalls regarding the Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU), and TikTok-inspired theft issues, this was a much-needed win for the South Korean automaker. Maybe the auto group is back on track.
It still has to deal with allegations that it faked EV sales numbers in North America, but who hasn't gotten counting wrong at least once in their lives?
It didn't matter that it had a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph) or that its pure EV range was only 15 mi (24 km) or less. The vehicle looked like a mini spaceship and felt nimble. It was also light thanks to the extensive use of carbon fiber-reinforced plastic. To this day, I think the i8 aged gracefully. Put it next to any 2024 or 2025 model-year sports car, and it'll look like it just came out the factory doors.
A man who sticks to his gunsBut, unlike James May, Clarkson never really liked battery-powered vehicles. Tesla even sued the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) because of a review that supposedly "defamed the company." The marque accused the broadcaster and the Top Gear trio of libel and malicious falsehood. It also inferred that Jeremy Clarkson's review led to monetary damages.
However, remaining true to his nature, Jeremy Clarkson reviewed the Model X with a team of six so-called lawyers riding with him. They advised him in real time what was appropriate to say and what was not, but it was all a clever pun intended to remind the audience that Tesla can be very litigious. That's not true anymore because the brand insists on arbitration, but that's not why we're here. We'll leave it at that.
Clarkson and the Ioniq 5 NIn an article written for The Sunday Times, the well-known TV presenter said that someone from Hyundai insisted he drive the hottest version of the Ioniq 5. Although skeptical and not that interested at first, Clarkson did cave in and drove the EV after seeing it in his driveway.
But the Ioniq 5 N isn't like the Tesla Model 3 Performance. It has an 84-kWh battery that's good for an EPA-rated range of 221 mi (356 km), two motors putting 641 hp (478 kW) to work (when N Grin Boost mode is active), a curb weight of 4,855 lb (2,202 kg), and a zero to 60 mph (97 kph) time of 3.3 seconds. For what it is, this EV is pretty quick. Surprisingly, an Edmunds test found that the Hyundai doesn't brake as well as the existing Model Y Performance. It needed two feet more to come to a halt. Bummer.
It all makes senseSo, in a way, it's not that surprising that Clarkson really likes this EV. It can double as a gas-powered sports vehicle with surprising ease. That's bound to make track driving fun or help you avoid missing those emotions only a great internal combustion engine and a good exhaust system can provide.
The experienced automotive journalist admits that his EV knowledge isn't that great because he didn't bother to learn what a kW is or means for an EV, but he does praise the Ioniq 5 N for being something other similar cars can't or don't want to be – lots of fun. It even comes with a Drift Mode!
Oh, and Clarkson also likes the design. He said that the all-electric Hyundai looks like a Golf that was designed by a former Lamborghini designer who was ousted from the Italian marque for being of unsound mind.
It still has to deal with allegations that it faked EV sales numbers in North America, but who hasn't gotten counting wrong at least once in their lives?