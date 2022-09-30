Long Overdue Fourth-Gen Fiat Panda Digitally Makes a Cool Stellantis to C3 Move

Last we heard about the current third-generation Fiat Panda’s fate, Stellantis was preparing to milk the little cash cow until 2026 because the city car sells better than anyone expected, at least in Europe.
Sure, some of its versions will soon become obsolete everywhere, not just in the United Kingdom, where only electrified vehicles have been allowed to survive. But the Italian automaker also likes to keep things fresh, complete with Garmin special editions that invite people to enjoy more of the great outdoors.
And how about the cool(er) studio indoors? Well, that clean setting can also be had, complete with a hypothetical fourth-generation treatment, courtesy of Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on social media, who always tries to make sure no one gets bored with his (too) many Stellantis-focused ideas.
The most recent three are, in order of their arrival, a BMW XM pickup truck which is actually a Ram 2500 HD in Bavarian disguise, followed by a little Opel Corsa-e that saw the new Astras and wants a virtual taste of the new GSe sporty yet practical plug-in hybrid lifestyle, plus this nifty Fiat. The unofficial next iteration – thank God – does not share any styling DNA with the iconic Fiat 500 (legendary hatchback reinvention is great, but its body style derivatives are a nightmare).
Instead, the pixel master was somehow inspired by the current Indian version (of all others!) of the Citroen C3 supermini and mashed its Frenchy design with visual elements from other Fiat models to complete the look. Well, if you see it from the front, it is not half bad at all – but then you will also see the rear and potentially change your mind 180 degrees…
And how about the cool(er) studio indoors? Well, that clean setting can also be had, complete with a hypothetical fourth-generation treatment, courtesy of Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on social media, who always tries to make sure no one gets bored with his (too) many Stellantis-focused ideas.
The most recent three are, in order of their arrival, a BMW XM pickup truck which is actually a Ram 2500 HD in Bavarian disguise, followed by a little Opel Corsa-e that saw the new Astras and wants a virtual taste of the new GSe sporty yet practical plug-in hybrid lifestyle, plus this nifty Fiat. The unofficial next iteration – thank God – does not share any styling DNA with the iconic Fiat 500 (legendary hatchback reinvention is great, but its body style derivatives are a nightmare).
Instead, the pixel master was somehow inspired by the current Indian version (of all others!) of the Citroen C3 supermini and mashed its Frenchy design with visual elements from other Fiat models to complete the look. Well, if you see it from the front, it is not half bad at all – but then you will also see the rear and potentially change your mind 180 degrees…