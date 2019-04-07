autoevolution

London's Ultra Low Emission Zone Aims To Improve Air Quality

7 Apr 2019, 12:28 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Industry
Back in February 2013, Conservative mayor Boris Johnson, the Great London Assembly, and Transport for London laid the groundwork to ULEZ. Another step was made in 2014, and under Labour mayor Sadiq Khan, the Ultra Low Emission Zone will come into effect on April 8th, 2019.
4 photos
BMW X5 M Drag Races Jeep Grand Cherokee TrackhawkBMW X5 M Drag Races Jeep Grand Cherokee TrackhawkBMW X5 M Drag Races Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
In other words, Londoners will see the replacement of T-Charge with ULEZ, and cities such as Manchester, Oxford, and Birmingham are set to follow. The Ultra Low Emission Zone comprises the area of the Congestion Charge, which will be expanded in October 2021 to include Inner London up to the North Circular and South Circular roads.

How much will motorists be charged to enter the ULEZ? Be it a motorcycle, car, crossover, SUV, or commercial vehicle weighing up to 3.5 tonnes, these people will be charged £12.50 per day. Trucks and buses that weigh more than 3.5 tonnes will be charged £100 per day, and if you were wondering, ULEZ doesn’t replace the Congestion Charge.

More to the point, motorists will be charged £12.50 plus £11.50 to drive in the designated area. On a yearly basis, make that £5,760 if you drive inside the Ultra Low Emission Zone twice a week. Motorists are recommended to pay the charge by the following evening. Otherwise, a £160 penalty will be sent to the vehicle’s owner. On the upside, the penalty drops to £80 if you pay within two weeks.

ULEZ standards exempt from charge Euro 3 motorcycles, Euro 4 gasoline-fueled vehicles, and Euro 6 diesel-engined vehicles. Without further beating around the bush, non-Euro to Euro 6 diesels and non-Euro to Euro 3 petrols will need to pay the charge.

Owners of EVs and Euro 6-compliant hybrids capable of more than 20 miles of zero-emissions driving are treated to the Ultra Low Emission Discount. This ULED thingy includes a 100-percent reduction of the Congestion Charge, which makes it even more tempting to go eco-friendly.

“But what about historic vehicles?” If your ride is 40 years or older, London exempts you from the ULEZ charge but the Congestion Charge still applies.
London ULEZ UK
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Green NCAP? Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Latest car models:
PORSCHE Cayenne Turbo CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Coupe Medium SUVPORSCHE Cayenne CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Coupe Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLC CoupeMERCEDES BENZ GLC Coupe Medium SUVMercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC SedanMercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC Sedan Entry PremiumCADILLAC CT5CADILLAC CT5 Medium PremiumAll car models  
 
 