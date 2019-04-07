Mars Moons Phobos and Deimos Pass in Front of the Sun, Curiosity Takes Photos

London's Ultra Low Emission Zone Aims To Improve Air Quality

Back in February 2013, Conservative mayor Boris Johnson, the Great London Assembly, and Transport for London laid the groundwork to ULEZ. Another step was made in 2014, and under Labour mayor Sadiq Khan, the Ultra Low Emission Zone will come into effect on April 8th, 2019. 4 photos



How much will motorists be charged to enter the ULEZ? Be it a motorcycle, car, crossover, SUV , or commercial vehicle weighing up to 3.5 tonnes, these people will be charged £12.50 per day. Trucks and buses that weigh more than 3.5 tonnes will be charged £100 per day, and if you were wondering, ULEZ doesn’t replace the Congestion Charge.



More to the point, motorists will be charged £12.50 plus £11.50 to drive in the designated area. On a yearly basis, make that £5,760 if you drive inside the Ultra Low Emission Zone twice a week. Motorists are recommended to pay the charge by the following evening. Otherwise, a £160 penalty will be sent to the vehicle’s owner. On the upside, the penalty drops to £80 if you pay within two weeks.



ULEZ standards exempt from charge Euro 3



Owners of EVs and Euro 6-compliant hybrids capable of more than 20 miles of zero-emissions driving are treated to the Ultra Low Emission Discount. This ULED thingy includes a 100-percent reduction of the Congestion Charge, which makes it even more tempting to go eco-friendly.



"But what about historic vehicles?" If your ride is 40 years or older, London exempts you from the ULEZ charge but the Congestion Charge still applies.