Logic Is Why Nobody Should Worry If PHEVs Are Plugged In or Not

One of the main criticisms battery electric vehicle (BEV) advocates make about plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) is that their buyers do not use these cars in electric mode as often as they should. A recent article urged automakers to disclose how frequently these vehicles are charged so that everybody else can know how many electric miles they are running. There are several issues with this concern, but we could tackle all of them with a simple element: logic.
The first problem is the "should" that you can see in the first paragraph. Why "should" anyone use whatever they buy in any given way? As long as that did not hurt anyone else, I could purchase something just to set it on fire, and that would not matter to anyone but to me. That's the logic of private property: you get to use it the way you want, and nobody has anything to do with that. That is just unacceptable to people who think you "should" use anything in a certain fashion – as if these things had a specific mission.
With PHEVs, some think you should use them in electric mode all the time, which is why they demonize these vehicles and think you should buy a battery electric vehicle (BEV) straight away. The deal is that this is not for your own benefit, mind you. The main goal is cutting emissions to save the world as if cars made any meaningful difference in that. They don't, as I have written more than once. The main benefit of a vehicle running on an electric motor, any such vehicle, is to cut pollution in large cities. That said, the PHEV police think that whenever their internal combustion engines (ICEs) fire up, that's a tragedy. After all, you should drive a BEV, not any other car. But should you?
The deal is that PHEVs only make sense if you charge them. I know some places allow their drivers to use faster lanes or to park where regular ICE vehicles are forbidden, but so what? Their detractors will claim that this turns them into compliance cars. But is that reason enough to pay more money for a heavier car? You'll find a few people who will say it is, but they are the idiot exceptions to the rule: PHEVs are the most rational solution currently for sale.
The first PHEVs had a pretty limited electric range, even if they promised more. As a former BMW 225xe owner, I can say that from experience. The German carmaker promised it would run 41 km (25 miles). Sadly, I was never able to achieve more than 25 km (15 miles), even when it said I could run 38 km (24 miles). That only meant that I plugged the car in whenever I could. That saved me a lot, both in terms of fuel and maintenance, as I'll explain a little further ahead. On road trips, it also meant that I could get to Lisbon and get back home without worrying about where to charge and that I had to stop only once to refuel. New PHEVs are way better than that.
Those PHEVs sold by the Volkswagen Group now have a larger battery pack (19.7 kWh), enough for 100 km (62 miles) or more, depending on the model. BYD started selling the Seal U DM-i PHEV in Europe. When it comes with a 26.6-kWh LFP battery pack, it promises an electric-only range of 125 km (78 miles). In all cases, that's more than enough for most daily driving needs.
Although fuel prices are not an issue in the US, they are relevant in most other countries. Why would you spend gas and visit a fuel station regularly if you could just plug your car in and drive daily for a fraction of the cost? You'd just go to a gas station if you needed to travel further than 40 miles a day, and you could even travel further depending on the PHEV you bought. Above all, why would you pay more for a heavier car and ignore its main advantage? It would be irrational.
PHEVs are ideal for the traffic in big cities when properly used. The electric motor saves the combustion engine from the hassle of working only for a few miles before being turned off. That's considered severe use: the oil does not reach its optimal temperature, and lubrication will suffer, making the engine last much less than if used only for long distances. As the oil does not heat enough, spark plugs may also die prematurely, not to mention that catalyst converters also need a higher temperature to work as they should. They could get clogged and need a replacement. Emissions are also higher when the vehicle's engine is still cold. In a PHEV, the electric motor can help you in these short-distance trips and save you a lot in maintenance, especially when its battery pack needs to be replaced.
It is only logical that using smaller battery packs will save resources and allow the production of more electrified cars: instead of a single 100-kWh BEV, you can have five 20-kWh PHEVs. That means you will have more vehicles with the same resources, probably costing less per unit than the 100-kWh BEV would. That's how you make non-polluting options available to most people. Isn't that the best choice for those worried about pollution in big cities – or even those concerned with climate change?
Depending on how far you are going to travel, a PHEV will drive you much further than any other car could. BYD said the Seal U DM-i PHEV could have a total range of 1,080 km under the WLTP cycle. With a 60-liter (15.8-gallon) fuel tank, that's equivalent to 5.6 l/100 km, or 42.3 MPG, which is not something this car would achieve with its 1.5-liter four-banger alone.
That said, asking if PHEVs are plugged in as much as they should is just a way to try to demonize their purchase by accusing their buyers of being stupid not to use them as BEVs. Buy a BEV instead, they will tell you. And you may. Just make sure one of these will work for you and not for the BEV cheerleaders who think these cars will redeem our sins and deliver heaven on Earth. That's not up to them.
If you think about all rational arguments to do so, you can see that this is a matter of preference, not logic. Most BEVs have ranges that are much lower than any ICE car would provide, are very heavy, are more expensive than their main competitors, and take quite a while to charge fast when you are lucky enough to find fast chargers. To make matters worse, fast charging will eventually demand too much of your battery pack, which you will need to replace for more than your BEV is worth if that happens after the warranty is over. Some automakers will even limit your charging speed through over-the-air (OTA) updates to postpone the battery pack's demise until they have nothing to do with that anymore. And then they will charge you for a new or refurbished one.
The Toyota Prius Prime promises 44 miles (71 km) under the EPA cycle or 53 miles (86 km) under the WLTP cycle with a battery pack of 13.6 kWh.
It is obvious that a 20-kWh battery pack will cost you a lot less than one with 60, 80, or even 100 kWh. If it doesn't, there's something very wrong with the carmaker trying to push something more expensive than it should be. Make sure you warn other customers if you face anything like that. Sadly, we already know that some automakers are not giving the right attention to replacing PHEV battery packs. Until they change that, you should avoid their products or make sure you sell them before the warranty expires.
Just think about it: does anyone ask how often a BEV is plugged in? They obviously don't. It would be incredibly stupid not to do so, right? They would not work if they were not charged. You can almost say the same about PHEVs, at least when it comes to what really makes them plug-in hybrids. It would be like buying a motorsailer and using it only with its engines. Why would anyone do that?
