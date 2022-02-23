Lockheed Martin Shows Future Strategic Tanker in Action, Whites Fight Reds in CGI Battle

Fully engaged in an all-out effort to modernize its operational fleet of aircraft, the American military is not neglecting logistics machines either. For a while now, for instance, it has been looking for a more capable tanker to feed the needs of its aircraft.
That possible future tanker is for now called LMXT, and it’s a flying beast being put together by the talented hands over at Lockheed Martin. Fresh from announcing production sites for the aircraft, the company has now released one of the first videos of it in action (you can watch it below this text).
The little over 1-minute clip is a show of simulated airplane in action, combined with glimpses of the real deal, while using some of its fancy systems.
We even get a simulated deployment of the plane (1-minute mark in the video), in conjunction with fighter and decoy aircraft (white is used to depict them in the graphics), going up against an imagined adversary, pictured in red, of course.
The LMXT is Lockheed Martin’s entry in the USAF’s quest for a replacement for the current KC-135. It is based on the Airbus A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT), and promises to come with "significantly improved range and fuel offload capacity over current tankers.”
It will also feature the world's first fully automatic boom/air-to-air refueling (A3R) system, will be able to refuel multiple aircraft directly from its wings, and will be fitted with a permanently installed medevac suite.
Lockheed said it would assemble the LXMT in Mobile, Alabama, and Marietta, Georgia. The former location is where Airbus assembles the A320 and A220, while the latter is where Lockheed completes the C-130J Super Hercules and assembles the F-35 Lightning II center wing.
It announced these moves even before the Air Force decided to go for it – that is expected sometime next year, with production expected to begin sometime in 2029.
