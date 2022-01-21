Lockheed Martin Backs Electra’s Hybrid-Electric eSTOL, Flight Tests to Begin This Year

Every eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) developer claims to be making the best, most innovative unmanned aerial vehicle on the market. But in Electra’s case, there seems to be an added credibility to this statement, since it’s being backed not just by the U.S. Air Force, through the Agility Prime program, but also by NASA. If that wasn’t enough, Lockheed Martin is also joining in.

