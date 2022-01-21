Lockheed Martin Backs Electra’s Hybrid-Electric eSTOL, Flight Tests to Begin This Year

Every eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) developer claims to be making the best, most innovative unmanned aerial vehicle on the market. But in Electra’s case, there seems to be an added credibility to this statement, since it’s being backed not just by the U.S. Air Force, through the Agility Prime program, but also by NASA. If that wasn’t enough, Lockheed Martin is also joining in.
This aerospace company claims that, thanks to its cutting-edge technology, the Electra eSTOL (ultra-short take-off and landing) can handle twice as much payload as vertical take-off alternatives, and offer a range that’s ten times higher, while also operating with 70% lower costs. These are bold claims, and the reason behind them is a hybrid-electric propulsion system, instead of the fully-electric propulsion of most eVTOLs.
This allows Electra to operate with greater efficiency right from the start, “without gambling on battery improvements” – unlike typical eVTOLs that promise an increased range over time, when battery technology advancements will allow it. The hybrid-electric propulsion was exactly what drew Lockheed Martin to this aircraft.
"Electra's technical approach to sustainable aviation is differentiated, and we are excited to see this concept mature," said Chris Moran, Vice President and General Manager of Lockheed Martin Ventures. The venture capital arm of one of the most prestigious players in the aerospace and defense world recently became an investor for Electra.
This funding comes at the right time, as it will support the aviation company’s goal of kicking off flight tests for its first full-scale hybrid eSTOL prototype, by the end of this year.
Combining distributed electric propulsion with blown lift technology, the Electra eSTOL claims to be a long-range alternative to eco-friendly aerial vehicles, able to carry up to nine passengers, or 1,800 pounds (816 kg) of cargo over 500 miles (804 km). Thanks to a small turbine-powered generator, it’s also capable of recharging its batteries in-flight, without having to depend on ground-based charging infrastructure.
Versatile enough to operate in busy urban environments, as well as remote, challenging locations, this hybrid-electric eSTOL is gearing up to become a real game-changer.
