Lobbyist Fighting UK ICE Ban Is a Director of Additive Firm, Citing Conflict of Interest

The UK announced an elaborative plan to phase out fossil fuel for new cars by 2030. While the goal is on track and several preparatory measures exist, UK lobbyists working with Conservative MPs contested the directive. They feel it’s an unfair to rule out the development of unproven fuel additives that could potentially be less harmful to the environment.
As it turns out, one of those lobbyists is a director of a company that produces such additives, The Guardian reported. Sources revealed that Howard Cox, who also runs the FairFuelUK campaign, is a key player with the APPG (All-Party Parliamentary Group).
In 2021, the group requested ministers in the UK to urgently look at fuel additives since they can help reduce emissions by more than 50%. The group wanted the proposed 2030 ban on new gas and diesel-powered vehicles dropped.
In the U.S., California faced a similar battle with sustainable renewable diesel. Still, it cut support after a study emerged that the fuel falls short on one measure of reducing pollution in diesel-powered engines.
The UK is desperately working to shift from fossil fuels to electric power by 2030. The ride hasn’t been rosy so far, with the most influential trade association SMMT (Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders) citing infrastructural shortages, among other teething issues.
An investigation conducted by DeSmog, an environmental research group, found out that Cox is a director of a company that markets a fuel additive. His involvement in the company and firm standpoint on the 2030 ban raises concerns of conflict of interest. Concerned parties feel he did not make his commercial interests public opposing the ban, raising the question of whether he has anything to gain from it.
In response to The Guardian, Cox rejected any conflict of interest, saying he only supports catalysts (a form of fuel additives), which wouldn’t benefit him financially if accepted.
Despite taking a dip last year, the UK auto industry is already experiencing a surge in electric vehicle production. According to the SMMT, EVs and hybrids account for nearly a quarter of cars produced in the UK in 2021.
Despite opposition from various factions, microchip shortage, and a drop in vehicle production, the UK seems to be on the clear to achieve its gasoline and diesel-engine ban target by 2030.
