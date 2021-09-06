Live Pics: Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance Can't Hide Its Power Even When Still

The only thing the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance has more than characters in its name is power. The hybrid system in the AMG super sedan produces no less than 843 hp, which is actually quite insane if you think about it too much.
Remember when 500 hp was an obscene amount of power for a sedan? Well, if you're old enough to drive, you probably do because it wasn't that long ago, really. But then one manufacturer decided to break the covenant and blip its rivals just a bit, then the rivals responded, then Tesla came along and showed everyone how drag racing is done and before we knew it, we weren't even blinking anymore when we heard about power figures of less than 600 hp.
To be fair, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S only makes (listen to us, "only"!) 630 hp (639 PS) from its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, so it fits just right in the current meta when it comes to performance sedans. Well, four-door coupes, to be more exact, but by the same logic, we could just as well call it a "sloped-back sedan" and we'd be just as right.
The 63 S E Performance, on the other hand, adds a 204 hp-strong electric motor that brings the total output to 843 hp, if arithmetic still serves us right, which just happens to make it the most powerful Mercedes-AMG model currently in production. The funny thing is AMG really didn't need to make this model this powerful seeing how the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is the closest domestic rival, but it only (again with the "onlys") makes 680 hp. However, aren't you glad they did?
Say what you want about ICE cars and how they're being overtaken by EVs when it comes to specs, but for sheer physical presence, there's nothing that says "power" like the gaping grille of a performance model. You don't need to hear it, see it, touch it, or indeed, smell it - you just know there's a big, brawny engine sitting behind it waiting for a brake pedal and a button to be pressed so it can receive the spark it needs to come to life.
The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance falls into that very desirable category of vehicles that exude power and potency even when standing still. It's like a big bodybuilder: you don't need to see him pumping iron to know he can bench-press more than you.
