Live Pics: 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain Tries to Look Rugged at IAA 2021

Inspired by the A4 allroad from Audi, the C-Class All-Terrain blurs the line between family-oriented station wagon and high-riding crossover. Standing 40 millimeters (1.6 inches) taller than the T-Modell on which it's based, this fellow comes with the company's 4Matic system as standard.



Don’t mistake the most capable C-Class of them all for a real overlander, though, because this isn’t a body-on-frame



There are two reasons for this self-imposed limitation, starting with the state of wagons in the United States. I’m one of those weirdos who love them, but I also happen to be in the minority compared to crossover buyers. Secondly, the engine lineup is just a little controversial by most accounts.



Every single C-Class from the W206 generation offers four-cylinder options to the detriment of the six-cylinder and V8 mills from not so long ago. Merc is downsizing like there’s no tomorrow due to ever-stringent emission regulations, which is why the C 63 is dropping the previous hand-built V8 in favor of a four-cylinder engine plus plug-in hybrid assistance.



The U.S. market is facing a downsizing trend of its own, and electrification is on the lips of every Detroit-based automaker, but Merc decided that it’s not worth the effort anyway. Considering that BMW continues to offer straight-six turbos in the 3 Series, I can’t blame Mercedes for its decision.



As far as the All-Terrain is concerned, 48-volt mild hybridization augments a 2.0-liter turbo gasser or a 2.0-liter turbo diesel. The most customers can expect is Up to 45 percent of the powerplant’s torque is channeled to the front wheels by a closed-oil-circuit transfer case and a nine-speed automatic transmission. In off-road situations, the All-Terrain crosswagon offers two dedicated modes for tackling dirt roads, gravel, sand, and inclines.Don’t mistake the most capable C-Class of them all for a real overlander, though, because this isn’t a body-on-frame Geländewagen . Aimed squarely at the more adventure-oriented customer, the unibody soft-roader won’t challenge the A4 allroad in the U.S. because Mercedes won’t sell it there.There are two reasons for this self-imposed limitation, starting with the state of wagons in the United States. I’m one of those weirdos who love them, but I also happen to be in the minority compared to crossover buyers. Secondly, the engine lineup is just a little controversial by most accounts.Every single C-Class from the W206 generation offers four-cylinder options to the detriment of the six-cylinder and V8 mills from not so long ago. Merc is downsizing like there’s no tomorrow due to ever-stringent emission regulations, which is why the C 63 is dropping the previous hand-built V8 in favor of a four-cylinder engine plus plug-in hybrid assistance.The U.S. market is facing a downsizing trend of its own, and electrification is on the lips of every Detroit-based automaker, but Merc decided that it’s not worth the effort anyway. Considering that BMW continues to offer straight-six turbos in the 3 Series, I can’t blame Mercedes for its decision.As far as the All-Terrain is concerned, 48-volt mild hybridization augments a 2.0-liter turbo gasser or a 2.0-liter turbo diesel. The most customers can expect is 258 PS (254 horsepower) and 20 PS (20 horsepower), which is underwhelming for a lifestyle-oriented vehicle from the Three-Pointed Star.