Live Pics: 2022 BMW iX3 Facelift Shows Tasteful Spec at IAA 2021

This particular example of the breed is a 2022 model specified with the range-topping trim level that BMW calls Impressive, which starts from 72,400 euros ($85,790) over in Germany. The iX3 Impressive is rocking a head-up display, gesture control, more bolstering for the driver and passenger, wireless smartphone charging, high-gloss roof rails, contrasting blue stitching, Vernasca leather upholstery with grain embossed into the surface, 20-inch alloy wheels, and Harman Kardon audio as standard.Probably the most important optional extra listed in the German configurator is the NewMotion smart wallbox package that adds 1,770 euros ($2,100) to the tally. Considering that a brand-new Tesla Model Y Long Range is almost 20 grand more affordable, it’s not hard to understand why the all-electric sibling of the X3 is a hard sell in the European Union.The iX3 is best regarded as a stopgap for the Bavarian automaker, but it would be wrong for anyone to dismiss it as a second-rate choice in the e-crossover segment. On the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure, it’s capable of 452 to 460 kilometers (281 to 286 miles) on a full charge of the 80-battery. Using an 11-charger should fill ‘er up in 7:30 according to BMW whereas a fast-charging station can offer as many as 100 kilometers (62 miles) of range at 150 kW in just around 10 minutes.The rear-mounted electric motor isn’t shabby either. 286 PS (282 horsepower) and 400 Nm (295 pound-feet) of torque are respectable figures for a D-segment utility vehicle, more so because 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) takes 6.8 seconds from a standstill. As for top speed, the iX3 is much obliged to hit 180 kilometers per hour (112 mph) on full song.