Live Off-Grid for the Price of Peanuts With Steel Flagship Teardrop Camper

Folks, teardrops have always been an accessible mobile habitat with the bare minimum to survive off-grid. Well, one American manufacturer from Portland, Oregon, may have one of the most affordable campers on the market.
If you've never heard of Aero Teardrops, then this piece should help you find out what's hanging around our backyard. This small family-owned business has been operating since 2015 to get as many people outside and enjoy the outdoor life. While family-owned may not mean a big deal for most folks, this aspect allows Aero to play by its own rules and work outside established industry norms.
How far outside norms? Well, to give you an idea of how this crew likes to roll, their least expensive Steel model comes in for 17,000 USD(14,891 EUR at current exchange rates). For an extra 1,000 USD (875 EUR at current exchange rates), you can opt for the High Clearance (HC) version, which features a more capable build; we'll get there soon enough.
The base Steel is a teardrop camper with an overall length of 14 feet (4.26 meters), is 66 inches (167 centimeters) tall, and 80 inches (203 centimeters) wide. Even though Aero uses a fully welded steel frame with a powder coat, Steel only weighs 1,500 pounds (680 kilograms), dry.
LED exterior lighting and a window for stargazing are also built into the exterior. The exterior work can also be decked out with a roof rack, awning, and even a rooftop tent.
The differences you'll find in the HC model are 15-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, Goodyear AT tires, side-mounted spare, beefier fenders, and a boosted suspension system to handle your off-roading ideas, all for an extra 1,000 USD.
Inside the habitat, wood seems to be the material of choice for siding and furniture. Everything from cupboards, shelves, and storage is made of wood. A table that lowers into the floor allows the interior to be a social gathering space and a bedroom. A queen mattress will be available for sleeping. Plenty of power outlets and USB ports are found to power devices and a power center to keep an eye on things.
Back outside and in classic teardrop style, the galley is found at the rear of the camper. Plenty of countertop space, slideout drawers, and storage space will have all you may need for a three to four-day weekend. For a stovetop, there's a side-mounted propane tank and table. Adjustable shelves, LED lights, and exterior speakers help you infuse that food with good vibes. Seven gallons (31 liters) of water should do fine in taking care of dirty hands and dishes.
the same one that most teardrop campers suffer from is that of lacking a bathroom or toilet. However, an exterior shower should do just fine in helping you keep clean, and a portable toilet is just that, portable.
Heck, don't want to go through the trouble of buying all this stuff yourself? Well, if you let Aero Teardrops know what else you'd like to add to Steel, they probably don't mind putting all that together for you, all for an extra buck, of course.
By the time you're done pimping out your Steel, it should still be boasting a rather attractive price. Something to consider if you're looking to get into the mobile lifestyle without having to sell your home.
