Lister Sells 22 of 99 Thunder Jaguar F-Type in a Day

3 Feb 2018, 8:38 UTC
by
Announced in the last day of January, the 2018 Lister Thunder is already proving to be a smash hit. Lister said that it would only produce 99 examples of the souped-up Jaguar, and on Friday announced that it has already received orders for 22 of them.
The model is priced at £139,950 and will be making its first public appearance in the middle of February, at the Historic Motorsport International. In just a single day, it has become the fastest-selling new model in the history of the Jaguar expert.

“I am delighted, overwhelmed and gratified by the huge level of interest and excitement the Thunder has already generated. Following the release of the Thunder prototype, the number of phone calls and email inquiries has been bonkers!” said Lawrence Whittaker, CEO of the Lister Motor.

The Thunder, based on the F-Type SVR Jag, is powered by a 5.0-liter, eight cylinders engine, tweaked over and over to produce a whooping 675 hp. Enough to send roaring the Jag from naught to sixty in 3.2 seconds, on its way to a top speed of 331 km/h (208 mph).

Upgraded dual supercharger pulleys, custom intercoolers, performance air filtration and Lister Engine Management are also part of the deal in this super Jaguar imagined by Lister.

The performances of the Thunder are far better than the production version of the F-Type, which brags with naught to sixty acceleration of 3.7 seconds and a power output of 575 hp.

Visually, Lister managed to upgrade the car as well. There are no full details available, but the tuner says it will offer “bespoke body and interior enhancements along with suspension and exhaust upgrades to complete the package.”

“Like Brabus and AMG with Mercedes and Alpina with BMW, we are hoping to become synonymous once again with tuning Jaguar vehicles,” said Whittaker when he revealed the car.
