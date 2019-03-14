Lister Knobbly Coming Back With 21st Century Makeover

4 2019 Lister Lightning Teased Once Again, Has Carbon-Ceramic Braking System

A classic among British sports cars, the Lister Knobbly is half Jaguar and half awesome. Following the Browns Lane fire in Coventry, the Leaping Cat turned to Lister Motor Company in order to continue racing. 16 photos



Pricing for the Knobbly Continuation starts at £249,000 excluding tax, and if you’re interested in the



Now try to picture the Knobbly for the 21st century. If your imagination came up with a similar design to the sketch published by Lister on Facebook, good on you because that’s what the British automaker (and Jaguar tuner) has next in the pipeline.



“Yes, we will build it,” reads the caption on the world’s favorite social network. Borrowing the styling of the predecessor from the 1950s, the Knobbly II features a lot of carbon fiber, racing stripes, an open cockpit, and a wraparound windshield that harks back to sports cars from 60 years ago.



Lister doesn’t give any details whatsoever about the oily bits or performance. Given the low-profile tires, there’s no denying the engine will be an impressive piece of mechanical engineering. Given the company’s relationship with Jaguar, maybe the Ingenium inline-six is Lister’s best option.



In the



In addition to the Knobbly, Lister plans to bring the Storm back from the dead as a V12-engined hypercar. Projected to develop 1,000 brake horsepower, the



