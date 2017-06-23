Listen to the Jaguar F-Pace SVR Engine as It Blasts Down the Nurburgring

If you care about the future of the British automotive industry, then you should keep an eye on this car. They call it the F-Pace SVR, but we know it as the first Jaguar super-SUV.

Of course, many already consider the F-Pace to be the driver enjoyment benchmark of its segment, to the detriment of the



In theory, that should come from a 5.0-liter supercharged V8. The exhaust sound of the car is not perfectly in line with the F-Type SVR production car. But we found the Nurburgring spy video from 2015, and it does line up with the coupe's prototype.



In the crossover, the eight-cylinder engine will push to around 200 miles per hour, way past where most German automakers limit their cars. A 0 to 62 time of around 4 seconds is possible. Even if it's closer to the



Currently, the F-Type SVR costs about twice as much as the base coupe. And if that happens to the F-Pace, its performance incarnation could be more expensive even than the Porsche Macan. Sure, there's also the HP is about as much as an entry-level supercar.



Still, the newly established SVO division wants to double its current production number of just 3500 units per year. And you can't do that by asking more money than Porsche.



A more reasonable expectation is for them to stick one of the lesser versions of the supercharged V8 and call it a day.



