Linux in the Car Gets Major Boost With New Red Hat Announcement

Red Hat has announced the first continuously certified Linux platform for road vehicles, essentially preparing the open-source platform for the modern auto space.
Based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux, the new project launches in collaboration with exida, which will be in charge of delivering safety certifications.
The operating system will receive continuous updates throughout its lifecycle, and Red Hat promises an upgraded platform ready for modern vehicles and covering all electronic systems within cars.
“Current automotive software is based on proprietary, limited and intentionally slow components to maximise risk reduction and minimize mistakes, enabling a safety argument to be constructed,” Red Hat explains. Red Hat intends to add open innovation to automotive software while retaining this same commitment to functional safety, bringing expertise in both implementation of more secure computing at-scale and reliable Linux systems-building benefits to the automotive supply chain.”
Red Hat Enterprise System has already made its debut in a wide variety of industries, including financial networks and healthcare organizations. The parent company says the operating system making the whole strategy possible is ready to expand in the auto sector.
Furthermore, Red Hat Enterprise Linux could also integrate support for manufacturing equipment and robotics, though for now, the main goal is offering an upgraded Linux platform for cars.
"Modern automobiles reimagine the customer driving experience, from the in-vehicle systems for safety and entertainment to the operation of the vehicle itself. This evolution doesn’t change the ever-present demand for greater reliability and functional safety, which extends to the software backbone of next-generation cars, all connected by edge computing and the open hybrid cloud,” says Stefanie Chiras, senior vice president and general manager, Red Hat Enterprise Linux Business Unit, Red Hat.
Red Hat claims the predictable Linux platform will cover a wide variety of applications, including safety features and infotainment and driver operations. The company most likely hopes it will, at one point, power self-driving cars too.
