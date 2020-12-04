Link Superyacht Concept Boasts a Deployable Summer Home for Billionaires

One of these superyacht concepts is known as the Link, from Baoqi Design. If that name sounds familiar to you, it’s because it’s the same design house that produced the clean-cut and futuristic Cercio. But this idea is nothing like any other concept we’ve seen. Why? Just take a look in the gallery to find out. And if you still feel you need the text after, it’ll be here.
Let’s start with the hull design. Now, we won’t find any sort of indications as to what kind of building materials may be used in its construction because, well, it’s just a concept. And until someone comes along drooling for this with a suitcase full of money in hand, it’s going to stay that way, so why bother with such details.
But this seemingly short and wide hull does have a purpose. This vessel is basically composed of two separable parts. The front half of the ship contains the observation deck, wheelhouse, and engine room. On the very top, we find room for a helicopter. This segment of the ship also drags behind it three strut-like supports.
These supports we see play an important role in the overall function and design, but I'll get into that shortly. The rear of the vessel includes the main saloon, where you’ll be greeting friends and family or just entertaining guests. What set’s this saloon apart from others is its placement outside of the vessel.
Now for those strut-like supports attached underneath the ship. These are to be used like loading or launching struts you would find in a port. They're simply used to launch the rear segment of the ship onto land. That’s right folks, as you may have seen in the photos, the rear of the vessel can be deployed and docked in the coolest and calm bay you find.
Why would anyone do this? Just think about it. Today Maui. Tomorrow Kilauea. Yesterday the Bahamas. Next week, the Caribbean. And every time, in the comfort of the place you’ve come to call home.
